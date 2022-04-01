How do you modernize a front porch?

Your home may be warm and inviting on the inside, but what about the front porch? This is the portion of a house that grabs the attention of visitors and passersby, so it’s vital that it has attractive curb appeal. What’s more, a warm and inviting porch will create a welcoming first impression for guests.

From the walls and the floor to the door, there are easy changes and additions you can make to give your front porch a contemporary, refreshed appearance. A few key items and a little imagination are all you need to make it a neighborhood inspiration.

Considerations before updating your front porch

Whether you have a specific look in mind for your front porch or you aren’t sure where to start, you have many options for giving it a new look. However, it’s best to begin with the basics. Give your porch a good cleaning, and touch up chipped or peeling paint.

Next, think about porch size. For example, if your porch is large, roomy furniture will create a cozy feel. When decorating a small porch, keep in mind that less is more. Too many furniture pieces, plants or other items can make a small space look cluttered. Instead, focus on the door and add wall art to make the space seem larger.

Additionally, let your personal decorative style guide you in accessorizing your porch. Do you love plants? Would you like to give your porch an artsy feel? Do you prefer minimalism when it comes to decor? The answers to these questions will guide you as you plan your porch makeover. Below are some ideas to get you started, followed by product suggestions for you to consider when giving your front porch a makeover.

Add front porch furniture

In addition to providing a comfortable place to relax, furniture makes a porch more aesthetically appealing. As mentioned above, choose pieces and sets that work well with your porch size.

Install railing

Adding a railing to a porch gives it a finished look as well as instant curb appeal. If the porch has steps, it also adds an element of safety. With a little DIY know-how, modern vinyl railing is a fairly straightforward install.

Focus on the door

Painting a front door is an easy update. Bold colors like yellow, bright green, true blue, deep red and even black are trending for homeowners who want an entryway that pops. Opt for exterior paint with a water, latex or acrylic resin base with a satin or semi-gloss finish for long-lasting results. Complete the new look with door decor or a door knocker for added appeal.

Include plants

Plants brighten the appearance of any porch and are always in style. Colorful pots or planters will complement flowers and greenery and look great around your entryway.

Bring out your artistic side

Wall art isn’t just for a home’s interior. Today, eclectic pieces that are made of weather-resistant materials are designed to be displayed on outdoor walls and are great for creating a focal point on a front porch.

Remember the floor

Nothing makes a porch feel homey and cozy like an outdoor area rug. Instead of a solid color, choose a rug with colorful patterns for a contemporary look.

Best items for a front porch makeover

Noble House 3-Piece Wood Bistro Set

This bistro set has a trim design, which makes it suitable for small porches. The chairs come with cream-colored cushions that complement the teak-brown wood construction.

Sold by Home Depot

Wade Logan Outdoor Sofa with Cushions

In addition to seating for three, this sofa has a modern design that will spruce up any front porch. It comes with a removable tray and two throw pillows.

Sold by Wayfair

Winston Porter Raybon 2-Person Porch Swing

The Raybon swing boasts sleek, curved lines for a modern twist on a front-porch essential. It seats two and has a 550-pound weight capacity.

Sold by Wayfair

Weatherables Naples White Vinyl Railing Kit

This vinyl railing stands up to the elements, is easy to clean and doesn’t require painting. Sections are available in various sizes and come with brackets.

Sold by Home Depot

Modern Masters Never Fades Front Door Paint

Never Fades paint lives up to its name, as it’s water-based and long-lasting. It also dries quickly so there’s no long wait to open and close a door. It comes in a wide selection of bold colors.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

Michael Healy Dragonfly Door Knocker

Add character to a front door with Michael Healy’s dragonfly door knocker that’s made by hand and signed by the artist. It’s crafted in solid brass and comes in a choice of brass or oiled bronze finishes.

Sold by Home Depot and Wayfair

Trendspot 12-Inch Diameter Blue Rivage Ceramic Planter

Crafted of durable ceramic, this gorgeous planter with saucer sports an appealing blue glaze with a geometric pattern that captures attention and complements greenery and blooms.

Sold by Home Depot

Verel Set of 2 Tall Outdoor Planters

These two planters are ideal for enhancing a front entryway— simply fill them with beautiful plants and place one on either side of the exterior door for an inviting, upscale appearance.

Sold by Amazon

Thirdshiftfab Enchanting Starry Night Tree of Life Metal Wall Art

This artist-created wall art is crafted of steel that’s coated with copper and resists the weather. The unique tree design makes it the perfect front porch conversation piece.

Sold by Etsy

George Oliver Deede Floral Area Rug

Regardless of the porch size or color scheme, this area rug has it covered with numerous sizes and colors to choose from. It’s constructed of durable, low-pile fibers that stand up to stains and frequent foot traffic.

Sold by Wayfair

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Sian Babish writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.