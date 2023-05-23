Upgrade your patio on a budget with these finds for less than $100

Too often, we only think of upgrades as extravagant options, such as remodeling the kitchen or building an addition. In reality, you can dramatically enhance your home without spending much money at all. For example, adding string lights to your patio decor can quickly and easily transform your outdoor living space into something magical.

Learning how to make significant changes without disrupting your backyard budget is as much of an art as it is a skill. Making the right choices starts with knowing what options are available. Here is a list of simple patio upgrades that cost less than $100.

Why upgrade your patio?

Your patio is a versatile extension of your living space. It can serve many purposes and increase your home’s curb appeal and value. It can also help you love where you live. Here are a few reasons why you should upgrade your patio.

Encourages outdoor activities

Jenga Giant

Upgrading your patio makes it a more desirable place to be. If you like being there, you will find more reasons to go there. This could be all the incentive you need to tidy up your yard, start that garden or begin a new activity, such as croquet or Jenga Giant.

Spending time outside is beneficial to your overall health

Spending more time in the sunlight has numerous benefits. These positives can range from bolstering your immune system and reducing stress to helping you achieve a better night’s sleep and increasing your life span.

Gives you a place to entertain family and friends

Even if you have a small home, you can entertain large numbers of family and friends simply by moving the festivities outdoors. Upgrading your patio gives you a comfortable location to enjoy the people you cherish.

Serves as a second kitchen

Especially in the summer, cooking indoors can be uncomfortable. It can also raise your cooling bills. Adding an affordable charcoal grill (or an expensive gas grill, if you prefer) can give your home a second kitchen.

Offers a change of scenery

When many people first started working from home, the experience was freeing: No more commuting, many could set their hours and you never had to get out of your pajamas/sleepwear. However, spending too much time in the same environment can feel a little confining. Taking occasional breaks on the patio can give you the change of scenery you need to reenergize.

Patio upgrades for less than $100

Char-Broil American Gourmet Offset Smoker

This combination offset smoker has multiple dampers to control the heat and smoke so you can cook low and slow like the pros. It offers 290 square inches of main cooking surface and an additional 140 square inches of cooking surface in the firebox. The side shelf gives you a perfect spot to store utensils and condiments.

Emsco Granite Resin Garden Bench

Add a touch of style to your patio with this striking bench. The durable resin construction looks like granite and holds up in all types of weather. For added stability, you can fill the large base with sand. It is 16 inches high by 34 inches long.

PHI VILLA Modern Slatted Steel Patio Single-Seat Garden Bench

If you prefer a single-seat bench with backing and armrests, this slatted option may be more to your liking. It features an iron frame with a waterproof, anti-corrosive coating, and it is easy to assemble and clean. The arched feet add stability.

Hampton Bay Warm White Landscape Path Lights (10-Pack)

This 10-pack of solar lights can illuminate your patio and walkways with an elegant style. The solar-powered stakes require no wiring, turn on automatically and offer eight hours of performance when fully charged. The crackle glass lens creates intriguing light patterns.

Hampton Bay Quadripod 26-inch Round Fire Pit

A fire pit adds warmth and elegance to your outdoor living space. Hampton Bay’s 26-inch model has an antique bronze finish and comes with a poker and a mesh cover to help protect you and your patio from sparks. The deep bowl construction lets you build a larger fire.

Outdoor Essentials Raised Cedar Garden Bed Planter

Cedar is naturally resistant to insects and rot. This rustic planter is 28 inches by 20 inches and is raised 27.5 inches off the ground. The planter can be assembled in minutes with just a cordless drill and Phillips head bit. The purchase includes a plastic liner that helps keep the soil moist.

Theater Solutions Outdoor Granite Rock 2-Speaker Set

If you want to add a little music to your patio, you need a pair of outdoor speakers. These weatherproof, camouflaged rock speakers blend in seamlessly with your backyard environment and feature a 20-degree angle in the design, making them ideal for installation at ground level.

Woodstock Chimes Musical Wind Chimes

Not all wind chimes are the same. This set, for instance, is tuned to the opening notes of “Amazing Grace.” The husband and wife team that creates these musical wonders has been doing so for over 30 years.

Brightown Outdoor String Lights Patio Lights

One of the quickest and easiest ways to transform your patio into a magical wonderland is to add a string of lights. These dimmable, energy-saving lights come 100 on a string that features a rugged design so you can light up your outdoor living space all year round.

Alpine Corporation 4-Tier Step Tabletop Fountain with Rustic Bowls

This four-tier rock fountain makes a great accent piece for a patio table or a garden. The soothing flow creates a meditative space that can help you reduce stress and relax.

Raindrip Automatic Watering Kit for Container and Hanging Baskets

A drip irrigation system isn’t an upgrade you’ll see, but it will make your life easier. This kit from Raindrip is completely customizable, allowing you to water your potted and hanging plants with zero effort. The included timer lets you add the perfect amount of water each week so your plants can thrive.

Perky-Pet Red Daisy Vase Decorative Glass Hummingbird Feeder

To lure hummingbirds to your lawn, you need a feeder. This gorgeous rose-colored vase adds a dazzling flair to your backyard space. It is easy to install and maintain, and it can hold up to 24 ounces of nectar.

