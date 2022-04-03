Which mini USB fan is best?

When spending a long day working on a computer, the heat or stillness of the air can become an issue over time. One of the quickest and easiest ways to relieve that discomfort is through a mini USB fan.

Mini USB fans can be a portable and seamless way to cool off your immediate personal space without disturbing anyone else. What mini USB fans lack in power, they more than make up for in convenience. However, finding the right mini USB fan for the right situation can still be a difficult task.

Features to consider before buying a mini USB fan

Speed settings

One of the most important features for any type of fan is having multiple speed settings. Most mini USB fans come equipped with at least three different speed settings, though many less expensive models may come with fewer. Higher quality models will come with more speed settings and even some other useful features.

Rechargeable Battery

Another major feature that some mini USB fans have is a rechargeable battery. While a USB connection always works, the ability to disconnect the fan and still have solid cooling power can be incredibly convenient. Some fans have a battery life of over 10 hours for all-day cooling without needing to be connected to a USB port.

Mobility and multipurpose

For something as small as a mini USB fan, a fan with solid mobility and flexibility can make a major difference. The ability to maneuver the fan to directly send air where it is needed can help make the fan significantly more effective. Many mini USB fans have flexible necks or adjustable heads for easier mobility. Some fans also have clips to be able to attach the fan anywhere for an even better range.

Durability

Durability also can be a major factor in the decision, especially when looking for more long-term use. While some mini USB fans may be incredibly affordable, they may lack the sort of longevity desired. Slightly more expensive fans tend to last for a much longer period, which can make them more cost-effective over time.

Best mini USB fans

Best of the best mini USB fan

HOLMES Heritage 4-Inch Mini USB Desk Fan

What you need to know: A stylish and powerful desk fan with a durable copper frame to protect the fan from any major impact or damage over time.

What you’ll love: The tilted head allows for easier adjustability. Comes in 4-inch and 6-inch sizing to better fit the needs of any user.

What you should consider: The 4 inch fan does not come with any adjustable speed settings, limiting how much air can be circulated at one time. Also, it may be slightly more expensive than other models available.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Best bang for your buck mini USB fan

ARCTIC Breeze Mobile – Mini USB Desktop Fan with Flexible Neck

What you need to know: An affordable and flexible fan that can adjust at any angle for optimal cool no matter where it is plugged in.

What you’ll love: The fan is virtually noiseless with a completely quiet motor that consumes almost no energy, so it will not drain a laptop battery even after several hours.

What you should consider: Again, lacks any kind of speed adjustability which can be inconvenient for users who want more or less air circulation.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Honorable mentions

EasyAcc USB Desk Fan

What you need to know: A high-quality mini USB fan that offers great circulation and a powerful motor without having an overwhelming noise.

What you’ll love: Equipped with three different speed settings and an adjustable neck for easy use even outside with perfect power levels. Easy cleaning of the fan blades improves the fan quality as time goes by.

What you should consider: Can be a little too large in comparison to the other options on the market.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

efluky 3 Speeds Mini Desk Fan

What you need to know: A small, high-quality fan with an internal battery that lasts up to 9 hours on a single charge.

What you’ll love: Comes with an internal blue light and emergency side light to help users sleep in the dark or to signal others in a dangerous situation. Also has three adjustable speed settings for perfect power in any setting.

What you should consider: Some users report issues with the battery not working or fully charging, even right out of the box. The fan can be a bit loud on the medium and highest speed settings.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

