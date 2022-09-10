These unique gifts are sure to please anyone dedicated to that pumpkin spice life

For many people, fall officially begins once the pumpkin spice latte returns to the Starbucks menu. In the few months it’s available, pumpkin spice devotees go out of their way to get as much of the iconic PSL as they can.

If you have a loved one who just can’t get enough of the PSL or other pumpkin spice-related goodies, there are plenty of other products that celebrate this warm, cozy fall flavor and scent.

What is pumpkin spice and the PSL?

If you haven’t gotten on the PSL bandwagon, you probably aren’t sure what all the fuss is about. Despite its name, pumpkin spice doesn’t actually contain pumpkin. Instead, it refers to the blend of spices traditionally used to flavor pumpkin pie and other pumpkin-based recipes.

These spices include cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, clove and allspice. You can buy pumpkin spice pre-blended, though, so you don’t have to do any mixing yourself.

The PSL has been a seasonal addition to the Starbucks menu for 19 years. The beverage contains Starbucks’ signature espresso and milk steamed with cinnamon, nutmeg and clove. It’s then topped with whipped cream and pumpkin spice. You can get the PSL hot, iced or blended.

Unusual pumpkin spice gifts

Food and beverage gifts

The Republic of Tea Pumpkin Spice Tea

This tea is perfect for PSL lovers who also appreciate a good cup of tea. It features premium black tea blended with pumpkin flavor and warm pumpkin spices. Each box contains 50 tea bags, which can also be used to make a pumpkin spice tea latte.

Sold by Amazon

Torani Puremade Pumpkin Pie Sauce

This versatile flavored sauce features cinnamon, nutmeg and other warm pumpkin spices. It makes it easy to prepare pumpkin spice coffee and lattes at home, but it’s also delicious over ice cream, pie or other desserts.

Sold by Amazon

Montana Bounty Foods Pumpkin Spice Quick Bread Mix

This set of pumpkin spice quick bread mix contains three bags, each making one large loaf or three small loaves. Unlike traditional pumpkin bread, this mix contains a rich sourdough blend with pumpkin spices to give it that warm fall flavor. The mixes are handmade.

Sold by Amazon

Pumpkin Spice Latte Kit

This kit makes it easy for the PSL lover in your life to make their own lattes at home. It contains flavored sugar cubes that can be dropped in any hot beverage to add a hint of pumpkin spice. The set includes six pumpkin spice cubes and six white chocolate cocoa cubes, which can be used individually or together for a unique flavor combination.

Sold by Uncommon Goods

Franzese Pumpkin Spice Authentic Italian Gelato Mix Gift Set

With this easy-to-use mix, pumpkin spice fans can make rich, delicious pumpkin spice gelato in any ice maker. Each set contains two boxes of mix, made of 100% authentic Italian ingredients. You’ll get three pints of gelato from each box, too.

Sold by Macy’s

Beauty gifts

Too Faced Pumpkin Spice Second Slice Sweet & Spicy Eyeshadow Palette

With a color scheme inspired by pumpkin pie spice, this eyeshadow palette is perfect for fall. It contains 18 warm shades in matte, metallic and shimmer finishes to create a wide array of looks. The shadows are paraben-free and cruelty-free.

Sold by Sephora and Macy’s

Burt’s Bees Pumpkin Spice Lip Balm

This moisturizing lip balm doesn’t just protect and soothe the lips; it tastes great, too. It contains 100% natural ingredients and locks moisture in place to prevent damage from environmental exposure. It can also help relieve the pain and itching of cold sores.

Sold by Amazon

Peter Thomas Roth Pumpkin Enzyme Mask Enzymatic Dermal Resurfacer

This powerful mask helps exfoliate the skin to reveal a smoother, brighter complexion. It contains pumpkin enzymes to aid in exfoliation, as well as alpha hydroxy acids for chemical exfoliation and aluminum oxide crystals for manual exfoliation. It also has a pumpkin scent that PSL fans will love.

Sold by Sephora and Ulta Beauty

Good Earth Beauty Pumpkin Pie Natural Body Wash

This all-natural body wash has a delicious pumpkin spice-inspired scent perfect for fall. It has a moisturizing formula and can even double as a shampoo.

Sold by Amazon

Aromatherapy gifts

Root Candles Votive Pumpkin Spice Fragrance Set

This set of three votive candles is scented with clove, ginger and pumpkin puree, but it also contains notes of brown sugar, vanilla and musk. The candles are made of all-natural beeswax and have 100% natural fiber, hand braided wicks.

Sold by Macy’s

Yankee Candle Spiced Pumpkin Signature Large Tumbler Candle

This large glass jar candle contains notes of pumpkin, clove, nutmeg, cinnamon and brown sugar, so the room smells like a delicious pie in the oven. It also has multiple cotton wicks and is made of a soy wax blend that burns cleanly for up to 60 hours.

Sold by Amazon, Kohl’s and Macy’s

Voluspa Spiced Pumpkin Latte Home Diffuser

Help your PSL-loving friend get their home ready for fall with this diffuser. It contains a fragrant oil with notes of pumpkin, vanilla marshmallow, coconut cream and cinnamon spice. The rattan reeds help disperse the scent without overwhelming the room. The fragrance lasts for up to six months.

Sold by Sephora

Aromatique Pumpkin Spice Aerosol Spray

This delicious spray can enhance the mood in any room. It contains notes of maple, pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg and clove that provide a warm, inviting fragrance.

Sold by Macy’s and Amazon

Miscellaneous

Design Imports Pumpkin Spice Ruffle Apron

Anyone who enjoys cooking and baking will appreciate this adorable pumpkin spice apron. It has an extra-long adjustable strap to wrap about the neck and waist, so one size fits most. It also has a well-sized front pocket and a fun ruffle trim.

Sold by Macy’s and Wayfair

Sweet Water Decor Pumpkin Spice Coffee Mug

Your loved one can enjoy their favorite coffee or tea in this large galvanized steel mug. It can hold up to 18 ounces and is hand-lettered with the phrase “pumpkin spice” on both sides.

Sold by Amazon

InterestPrint Pumpkin Leaf Faux Leather Purse

This faux leather purse is decorated with a fun apple, pumpkin pie and PSL latte pattern. It can make an excellent addition to your loved one’s fall wardrobe. It has double handles and a removable, adjustable shoulder strap for versatility. It also offers a large main compartment, an inner zippered pocket and two slots for cards and a phone.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Blair writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.