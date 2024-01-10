It’s a money-saving alternative, and it’s in stock

In case you haven’t heard, the must-have version of the must-have Stanley tumblers (of viral TikTok fame) is the hot pink version, which is pretty much impossible to find right now. It’s sold out pretty much everywhere — so if you’re one of the many people trying to get your hands on one (without any luck), you might want to head to Walmart ASAP to check out this very similar-looking (and more affordable) version.

It’s a 40-ounce tumbler in hot pink, with vacuum insulation and a cup holder-friendly, narrowed base. In other words, just like Stanley. And it’s less than half the price. Oh, and if you’re looking for the also-sold-out glitter pink version from the Stanley collab with Starbucks, we have a lookalike for that, too.

Shop this article: Ozark Trail 40-ounce Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Tumbler in Hot Pink, Owala Stainless Steel Triple-Layer Insulated Travel Tumbler with Spill-Resistant Lid in Watermelon Breeze and Simple Modern 30-ounce Insulated Stainless Steel Tumbler with Handle in Raspberry Vibes

Get the Walmart version of the hot pink tumbler while you still can

Ozark Trail 40-ounce Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Tumbler Hot Pink

This reusable tumbler has a huge, 40-ounce capacity to keep you hydrated with your favorite beverage — either hot or cold — on the go, all day long. Its double vacuum insulation keeps drinks at the right temperature for hours, and its lid and straw are made to help prevent splashes and spills. The handle makes it easy to carry, and the narrow base makes sure it can fit in most cup holders for easy commuting. Get the hot pink version for just $19.97 — or choose from tons of other colors, some of which are on sale for just $12.97.

Other alternatives to the sold-out pink Stanley tumbler

Owala Stainless Steel Triple-Layer Insulated Travel Tumbler with Spill-Resistant Lid in Watermelon Breeze

This 40-ounce tumbler is free of bisphenol A (BPA), spill- and splash-resistant, and features a handle for easy carrying. With this one, you can even remove the straw and choose to either sip or swig. Get it in hot pink, or choose from several other fun colors to mimic the look of your favorite Stanley.

Simple Modern 30-ounce Insulated Stainless Steel Tumbler with Handle in Raspberry Vibes

Simple Modern’s 30-ounce tumbler is on sale right now, so it’s a better deal than usual. It’s leak-resistant and vacuum insulated to keep your drinks at the perfect temperature on the go. It even comes with two straws so you can wash them less frequently.

YETI Rambler 25-ounce Straw Mug in Power Pink

YETI’s Rambler tumbler is supremely insulated and extra tough, made for taking with you on adventures. Its no-sweat design prevents condensation, keeping your hands dry as you drink.

ZOYEPIN 40-ounce Tumbler with Handle and Straw Lid in Pink

This ZOYEPIN tumbler holds 40 ounces, the same as a Stanley, and comes in a hot pink shade very similar to the viral tumbler that’s sold out everywhere. You can get this one for just $20, though — and it comes in a ton of other fun colors, too.

Hydro Flask All Around Travel Tumbler with Handle in Trillium

This Hydro Flask tumbler comes in a more pastel shade of pink, for those who want a more neutral shade. It’ll complement just about any outfit, while still looking pretty — and keeping your drinks at the right temperature.

Meoky 40-ounce Tumbler with Handle, Leak-proof Lid and Straw in Carnival

Want a more eye-catching pink tumbler? Check out this 40-ounce option from Meoky, which is made in an iridescent shade that catches the light and shifts in rainbow colors.

Zenbo 40-ounce Glitter Tumbler with Handle, Leak-Proof Lid & Straw in Glitter Pink

Couldn’t snag one of the viral glitter pink tumblers from the Stanley and Starbucks collab? Here’s a lookalike version you can get — plus, it’s just half the price.

