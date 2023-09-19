(WSYR-TV) — Apple picking season is in full effect in New York and many are going out and enjoying the fall festivities.

Once you have picked your apples, you don’t want to let them go to waste so why not try out some apple recipes to bake, cook and eat with your freshly picked apples.

Although many think of apple pie, which is always a great go-to recipe with apples, why not try something different this year like apple bread pudding or even apple brownies!

If you’re looking for some ideas, NewsChannel 9 has gathered a list of some recipes you should try this fall.

20 Apple Recipes To Try This Fall

1. Apple Ring Pies

Prep: 20 mins

Cook: 18-20 mins

Total: 45 mins

Servings: 8

Number of ingredients: 9

Read the full recipe here.

2. Apple Bread Pudding

Prep: 15 mins

Cook: 45 mins

Total: 1 hr

Servings: 8

Number of ingredients: 14

Read the full recipe here

3. Apple-Cinnamon Pancakes

Prep: 30 mins

Cook: 3 mins

Total: 35 hr

Servings: 16

Number of ingredients: 11

Read the full recipe here

4. Apple Brownies

Prep: 25 mins

Cook: 35 mins

Total: 1 hr

Servings: 12

Number of ingredients: 10

Read the full recipe here

5. Homemade Apple Cider

Prep: 15 min

Cook: 6 hr 15 min

Total: 6 hr 30 min

Servings: 12 cups

Number of ingredients: 5

Read the full recipe here

6. Apple Pie Cheesecake

Prep: 15 min

Cook: 25 min

Total: 11 hrs

Servings: 10

Number of ingredients: 14

Read the full recipe here

7. Apple Strudel Muffins

Prep: 20 mins

Cook: 20 mins

Additional: 5 mins

Total: 45 mins

Servings: 12

Number of ingredients: 13

Read the full recipe here

8. Apple Cider Donut Bundt Cake

Prep: 25 mins

Cook: 45 mins

Total: 3 hrs 30 mins

Servings: 12-14

Number of ingredients: 15

Read the full recipe here

9. Quick Puff Pastry Apple Strudel

Prep: 15 mins

Cook: 25 mins

Total: 40 mins

Servings: 8

Number of ingredients: 9

Read the full recipe here

10. Best Apple Crisp

Prep: 20 mins

Cook: 30 mins

Total: 50 mins

Servings: 6

Number of ingredients: 7

Read the full recipe here

11. Mom’s Apple Fritters

Prep: 20 mins

Cook: 15 mins

Total: 35 mins

Servings: 24

Number of ingredients: 10

Read the full recipe here

12. Snickerdoodle Apple Cobbler

Prep: 30 mins

Cook: 1 hr 45 mins

Total: 1 hr 15 mins

Servings: 12

Number of ingredients: 10

Read the full recipe here

13. Apple Turnovers

Prep: 30 mins

Cook: 25 mins

Total: 55 mins

Servings: 8

Yield: 8 turnovers

Number of ingredients: 12

Read the full recipe here

14. Cinnamon Bun Apple Pie

Prep: 40 mins

Cook: 50 mins

Total: 1 hr 30 mins

Servings: 6-8

Number of ingredients: 11

Read the full recipe here

15. Mulligatawny Soup

Prep: 20 mins

Cook: 1 hr

Total: 1 hr 20 mins

Servings: 6

Number of ingredients: 13

Read the full recipe here

16. Spiced Chicken with Apples

Prep: 10 mins

Cook: 20 mins

Total: 30 mins

Servings: 4

Number of ingredients: 11

Read the full recipe here

17. Apple Cinnamon Zucchini Muffins

Prep: 15 mins

Cook: 25 mins

Total: 40 mins

Servings: 24

Yield: 24 muffins

Number of ingredients: 11

Read the full recipe here

18. Chopped Apple Salad

Prep: 15 mins

Total: 15 mins

Servings 8

Number of Ingredients: 14

Read the full recipe here

19. Awesome Sausage, Apple and Cranberry Stuffing

Prep: 15 mins

Cook: 15 mins

Additional: 1 hr

Total: 1 hr 30 mins

Servings: 10

Number of ingredients: 14

Read the full recipe here

20. Honeycrisp Apple, Cheddar, Bacon and Dandelion Crostini

Prep: 10 mins

Cook: 20 mins

Total: 30 mins

Servings: 4

Number of ingredients: 8

Read the full recipe here