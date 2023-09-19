(WSYR-TV) — Apple picking season is in full effect in New York and many are going out and enjoying the fall festivities.
Once you have picked your apples, you don’t want to let them go to waste so why not try out some apple recipes to bake, cook and eat with your freshly picked apples.
Although many think of apple pie, which is always a great go-to recipe with apples, why not try something different this year like apple bread pudding or even apple brownies!
If you’re looking for some ideas, NewsChannel 9 has gathered a list of some recipes you should try this fall.
20 Apple Recipes To Try This Fall
1. Apple Ring Pies
- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 18-20 mins
- Total: 45 mins
- Servings: 8
- Number of ingredients: 9
2. Apple Bread Pudding
- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 45 mins
- Total: 1 hr
- Servings: 8
- Number of ingredients: 14
3. Apple-Cinnamon Pancakes
- Prep: 30 mins
- Cook: 3 mins
- Total: 35 hr
- Servings: 16
- Number of ingredients: 11
4. Apple Brownies
- Prep: 25 mins
- Cook: 35 mins
- Total: 1 hr
- Servings: 12
- Number of ingredients: 10
5. Homemade Apple Cider
- Prep: 15 min
- Cook: 6 hr 15 min
- Total: 6 hr 30 min
- Servings: 12 cups
- Number of ingredients: 5
6. Apple Pie Cheesecake
- Prep: 15 min
- Cook: 25 min
- Total: 11 hrs
- Servings: 10
- Number of ingredients: 14
7. Apple Strudel Muffins
- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 20 mins
- Additional: 5 mins
- Total: 45 mins
- Servings: 12
- Number of ingredients: 13
8. Apple Cider Donut Bundt Cake
- Prep: 25 mins
- Cook: 45 mins
- Total: 3 hrs 30 mins
- Servings: 12-14
- Number of ingredients: 15
9. Quick Puff Pastry Apple Strudel
- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 25 mins
- Total: 40 mins
- Servings: 8
- Number of ingredients: 9
10. Best Apple Crisp
- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 30 mins
- Total: 50 mins
- Servings: 6
- Number of ingredients: 7
11. Mom’s Apple Fritters
- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 15 mins
- Total: 35 mins
- Servings: 24
- Number of ingredients: 10
12. Snickerdoodle Apple Cobbler
- Prep: 30 mins
- Cook: 1 hr 45 mins
- Total: 1 hr 15 mins
- Servings: 12
- Number of ingredients: 10
13. Apple Turnovers
- Prep: 30 mins
- Cook: 25 mins
- Total: 55 mins
- Servings: 8
- Yield: 8 turnovers
- Number of ingredients: 12
14. Cinnamon Bun Apple Pie
- Prep: 40 mins
- Cook: 50 mins
- Total: 1 hr 30 mins
- Servings: 6-8
- Number of ingredients: 11
15. Mulligatawny Soup
- Prep: 20 mins
- Cook: 1 hr
- Total: 1 hr 20 mins
- Servings: 6
- Number of ingredients: 13
16. Spiced Chicken with Apples
- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 20 mins
- Total: 30 mins
- Servings: 4
- Number of ingredients: 11
17. Apple Cinnamon Zucchini Muffins
- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 25 mins
- Total: 40 mins
- Servings: 24
- Yield: 24 muffins
- Number of ingredients: 11
18. Chopped Apple Salad
- Prep: 15 mins
- Total: 15 mins
- Servings 8
- Number of Ingredients: 14
19. Awesome Sausage, Apple and Cranberry Stuffing
- Prep: 15 mins
- Cook: 15 mins
- Additional: 1 hr
- Total: 1 hr 30 mins
- Servings: 10
- Number of ingredients: 14
20. Honeycrisp Apple, Cheddar, Bacon and Dandelion Crostini
- Prep: 10 mins
- Cook: 20 mins
- Total: 30 mins
- Servings: 4
- Number of ingredients: 8