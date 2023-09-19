(WSYR-TV) — Apple picking season is in full effect in New York and many are going out and enjoying the fall festivities.

Once you have picked your apples, you don’t want to let them go to waste so why not try out some apple recipes to bake, cook and eat with your freshly picked apples.

Although many think of apple pie, which is always a great go-to recipe with apples, why not try something different this year like apple bread pudding or even apple brownies!

If you’re looking for some ideas, NewsChannel 9 has gathered a list of some recipes you should try this fall.

20 Apple Recipes To Try This Fall

1. Apple Ring Pies

  • Prep: 20 mins
  • Cook: 18-20 mins
  • Total: 45 mins
  • Servings: 8
  • Number of ingredients: 9

Read the full recipe here.

2. Apple Bread Pudding

  • Prep: 15 mins
  • Cook: 45 mins
  • Total: 1 hr
  • Servings: 8
  • Number of ingredients: 14

Read the full recipe here

3. Apple-Cinnamon Pancakes

  • Prep: 30 mins
  • Cook: 3 mins
  • Total: 35 hr
  • Servings: 16
  • Number of ingredients: 11

Read the full recipe here

4. Apple Brownies

  • Prep: 25 mins
  • Cook: 35 mins
  • Total: 1 hr
  • Servings: 12
  • Number of ingredients: 10

Read the full recipe here

5. Homemade Apple Cider

  • Prep: 15 min
  • Cook: 6 hr 15 min
  • Total: 6 hr 30 min
  • Servings: 12 cups
  • Number of ingredients: 5

Read the full recipe here

6. Apple Pie Cheesecake

  • Prep: 15 min
  • Cook: 25 min
  • Total: 11 hrs
  • Servings: 10
  • Number of ingredients: 14

Read the full recipe here

7. Apple Strudel Muffins

  • Prep: 20 mins
  • Cook: 20 mins
  • Additional: 5 mins
  • Total: 45 mins
  • Servings: 12
  • Number of ingredients: 13

Read the full recipe here

8. Apple Cider Donut Bundt Cake

  • Prep: 25 mins
  • Cook: 45 mins
  • Total: 3 hrs 30 mins
  • Servings: 12-14
  • Number of ingredients: 15

Read the full recipe here

9. Quick Puff Pastry Apple Strudel

  • Prep: 15 mins
  • Cook: 25 mins
  • Total: 40 mins
  • Servings: 8
  • Number of ingredients: 9

Read the full recipe here

10. Best Apple Crisp

  • Prep: 20 mins
  • Cook: 30 mins
  • Total: 50 mins
  • Servings: 6
  • Number of ingredients: 7

Read the full recipe here

11. Mom’s Apple Fritters

  • Prep: 20 mins
  • Cook: 15 mins
  • Total: 35 mins
  • Servings: 24
  • Number of ingredients: 10

Read the full recipe here

12. Snickerdoodle Apple Cobbler

  • Prep: 30 mins
  • Cook: 1 hr 45 mins
  • Total: 1 hr 15 mins
  • Servings: 12
  • Number of ingredients: 10

Read the full recipe here

13. Apple Turnovers

  • Prep: 30 mins
  • Cook: 25 mins
  • Total: 55 mins
  • Servings: 8
  • Yield: 8 turnovers
  • Number of ingredients: 12

Read the full recipe here

14. Cinnamon Bun Apple Pie

  • Prep: 40 mins
  • Cook: 50 mins
  • Total: 1 hr 30 mins
  • Servings: 6-8
  • Number of ingredients: 11

Read the full recipe here

15. Mulligatawny Soup

  • Prep: 20 mins
  • Cook: 1 hr
  • Total: 1 hr 20 mins
  • Servings: 6
  • Number of ingredients: 13

Read the full recipe here

16. Spiced Chicken with Apples

  • Prep: 10 mins
  • Cook: 20 mins
  • Total: 30 mins
  • Servings: 4
  • Number of ingredients: 11

Read the full recipe here

17. Apple Cinnamon Zucchini Muffins

  • Prep: 15 mins
  • Cook: 25 mins
  • Total: 40 mins
  • Servings: 24
  • Yield: 24 muffins
  • Number of ingredients: 11

Read the full recipe here

18. Chopped Apple Salad 

  • Prep: 15 mins
  • Total: 15 mins
  • Servings 8
  • Number of Ingredients: 14

Read the full recipe here

19. Awesome Sausage, Apple and Cranberry Stuffing

  • Prep: 15 mins
  • Cook: 15 mins
  • Additional: 1 hr
  • Total: 1 hr 30 mins
  • Servings: 10
  • Number of ingredients: 14

Read the full recipe here

20. Honeycrisp Apple, Cheddar, Bacon and Dandelion Crostini

  • Prep: 10 mins
  • Cook: 20 mins
  • Total: 30 mins
  • Servings: 4
  • Number of ingredients: 8

Read the full recipe here