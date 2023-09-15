SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In the fall, there’s nothing better than cooking up a delicious soup to slurp on a chilly day and keep you cozy.

Although we all have our favorite soups, there are some that are more popular than others.

To find the most favorite fall soups in New York, NewsChannel 9 looked at the top Google search trends in the past year to see which soup takes the cake.

By using data from Google Trends, we can tell what fall soup New Yorkers love the most by the search volume of the soups.

New York’s Favorite Fall Soups

By looking at the top searched fall soups, we were able to narrow down the top ten most popular soups and then look at which one New Yorkers are searching for the most.

It’s clear that chicken soup and potato soup are New York’s favorite fall soups, followed by butternut squash and beef stew.

Think Google got it wrong? Let us know in the poll below.