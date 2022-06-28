A baker uses a measuring spoon to add a small amount of ingredient to a mix.

Which measuring spoon is best?

Having the right tools makes a big difference in cooking, especially when it comes to adding the correct amount of seasoning, spices or liquid ingredients in recipes. Measuring spoons are essential kitchen accessories.

Measuring spoons measure anywhere between 1/8 teaspoon to 1 tablespoon for dry and liquid ingredients. Some sets have nesting designs for space-savvy storage in drawers. Other sets are magnetic, so they’re less likely to be lost, such as the Spring Chef Magnetic Measuring Spoon Set.

What to know before you buy a measuring spoon

What do you use measuring spoons for?

Measuring spoons are used to measure dry ingredients such as spices, seasonings and pantry staples like flour and cornstarch. They also measure liquid ingredients such as vanilla extract, oil or honey. Many meal preppers use measuring spoons to portion out the exact amount of certain ingredients, whether it’s protein powder, chia seeds or peanut butter. To get more information about some of the best measuring cup sets that include measuring spoons, check out the BestReviews buying guide.

Ease of storage

Many home cooks agree that ease of storage plays a role in their choice for measuring spoons. Some spoon sets are attached at the handle by rings you can hang inside cupboards or on the wall. Other sets are magnetic, which means it’s easy to keep track of them. Magnetic spoon sets also tend to have small footprints and fit neatly inside drawers. Several measuring spoon sets, including those with rings or magnetized, also have nesting designs for bulk-free storage.

How to clean a measuring spoon

Most measuring spoons made of plastic, silicone or stainless steel are dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning. However, some manufacturers stipulate that their measuring spoons should be placed only in the top rack of dishwashers. Novelty measuring spoons made of ceramic, including those with intricate hand-painted designs, should be hand-washed with gentle, non-abrasive dish soap.

What to look for in a quality measuring spoon

Popular materials for measuring spoons

Measuring spoons are usually made of plastic, silicone, stainless steel or ceramic. Here’s how they compare:

Plastic measuring spoons are typically the most affordable options. They’re lightweight and easy to clean, but some lower-quality plastic sets may be prone to staining or warping.

Silicone measuring spoons are popular for their modern aesthetic. Several of these sets are made with high-quality, food-grade silicone that is BPA-free. They may get permanently stained from color-rich spices.

Stainless steel sets remain customer favorites for their durable construction and easy cleaning. They withstand years of heavy use but may develop water stains if they’re not dried as soon as they’re washed.

Ceramic measuring spoons sets have elegant designs that are display-worthy. They often come in unique shapes, but some home cooks are split on whether they’re as accurate as more practical measuring spoons.

Measurement markings

Measuring spoons are marked with measurement markings. These usually are printed in a contrasting color to the spoon so they’re more visible. Most U.S. measuring spoon sets include only imperial measurements of teaspoons and tablespoons; however, some sets also include metric measurements featuring milliliters.

Deluxe measuring spoon sets

Deluxe sets include both measuring spoons and cups. They’re a popular option for home cooks that prefer matching accessories. Many deluxe sets have space-savvy nesting designs, which makes drawer storage infinitely easier. However, a lower-quality measuring spoon and cup sets are flimsy and may not withstand years of use.

How much you can expect to spend on a measuring spoon

Plastic measuring spoon sets cost $3-$9 whereas most stainless steel and silicone sets run closer to $10-$15. Professional-grade measuring spoons with fine construction may run between $18-$35.

Measuring spoon FAQ

Does spoon shape matter in measuring spoon sets?

A. Yes. The most common spoon shapes are round or oval. Round spoons are considered ideal for holding liquids, whereas oval spoons are contoured to fit narrow spice jars. Many experienced home cooks recommend dual-tipped measuring spoon sets, which are more versatile because the spoons come in both shapes.

What is a leveler and do you need one for your measuring spoon?

A. A leveler is a rigid tool that scrapes off excess ingredients from measuring spoons. They come in handy for precise measurements, particularly with recipes where a little over or under can result in a major change in the final product. However, if you don’t have one, the straight edge of a regular knife functions just as well as a leveler.

What’s the best measuring spoon to buy?

Top measuring spoon

Spring Chef Magnetic Measuring Spoons

What you need to know: This stainless steel set features slender spoons that fit inside even the narrowest spice jars.

What you’ll love: The dual-sided spoons have contoured ends that hold dry or liquid ingredients. The set has clear markings listing teaspoons, tablespoons and milliliters. A leveler is included for precise measuring.

What you should consider: While the set sticks together, some people felt the magnetism is weaker than expected.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top measuring spoon for the money

Farberware Color Measuring Spoons

What you need to know: This affordable set from a trusted kitchen brand remains a customer favorite.

What you’ll love: The set measures between 1/4 teaspoon and 1 tablespoon. The spoons have a nesting design and are held together with a flexible plastic ring. They’re made with high-density plastic that is durable, easy to clean and dishwasher-safe.

What you should consider: The rounded spoons are too wide to fit inside many spice jars.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Joseph Joseph Nest Measuring Cups and Spoons

What you need to know: This deluxe cups and spoons set includes all the measuring tools every home cook needs.

What you’ll love: The eight-piece set has snapping handles for secure storage. Their rainbow color scheme gives the set contemporary curb appeal. The spoons and cups feature metric and imperial measurements, which are marked at the handles.

What you should consider: Some buyers felt the measurement markings are hard to see.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Sian Babish writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.