Which reflective dog harness is best?

Using a dog harness for walks is much preferred over just attaching the leash to the collar. If the dog pulls or moves too far forward, it can be choked or, worse, have its throat crushed and damaged. Walking at night adds the extra wrinkle of needing to be seen for safety. For such late-night walks, you should use a reflective dog harness.

The best is the Rabbitgoo No-Pull Dog Harness. Its reflectivity is spread evenly across the full harness, and it has a D-ring on both the back and chest.

What to know before you buy a reflective dog harness

Reflectivity

Most reflective dog harnesses add reflectivity by threading in reflective strips, but where these strips are incorporated and how many are added affect how reflective the harness can be.

The most reflective harnesses have reflective strips on every strap and lining every major piece of the harness, such as the chest and back pads. Others may only line some of the straps or have minimal reflective lining on the chest and back pads.

D-ring placement

The D-ring is what you attach your leash to, and its placement greatly affects what your dog can do during your walks.

Front D-rings significantly limit how much your dog can pull. Many harnesses with front D-rings are even called “no-pull” harnesses because of this. If you have a big, excitable dog, you should use a front D-ring.

D-rings significantly limit how much your dog can pull. Many harnesses with front D-rings are even called “no-pull” harnesses because of this. If you have a big, excitable dog, you should use a front D-ring. Back D-rings give your dog a greater range of motion. If your dog is well-trained, then a back D-ring is just fine. Back D-rings are also suitable for small dogs as it keeps the leash from tripping them up.

Color

Reflective dog harnesses come in just about any color you could want. When choosing one, you can go with something bright such as orange or pink to make your dog more visible, or you can stick to your favorite color.

Leash

Some reflective harnesses include a matching leash. These are great for saving some money while putting together everything you need for your new dog.

What to look for in a quality reflective dog harness

Adjustability

Every dog is different, so the best reflective harnesses have as many points of adjustment as possible. This can include four or more places to tighten or loosen straps and several buckles for fit adjustment and easily putting on and removing the harness.

Handle

Sometimes pulling on the leash isn’t enough to control an excitable dog. Owners of such dogs should prioritize harnesses with handles on the back. Some handles can be too small to grip well, so make sure yours is big enough to hold tightly before walking your dog with it.

How much you can expect to spend on a reflective dog harness

They can cost as little as $15 or as much as $40-plus. Cost primarily depends on the harness size, with larger sizes costing more. Extra features or higher-grade materials also increase the price.

Reflective dog harness FAQ

How do I find the right size harness for my dog?

A. To find the perfect size harness, you need to measure your dog in several places, such as the neck and chest. Most harnesses will have a sizing chart that includes which measurements you need to take and which size to order based on those measurements. The easiest way to take these measurements is with a fabric tape measure.

How do I clean a reflective dog harness?

A. Most reflective dog harnesses need to be hand washed, especially those that may use metal buckles instead of plastic ones. This is as simple as scrubbing them in a sink full of hot soapy water and letting them air dry, though you should manually dry metal parts if it has them to avoid rusting.

Some dog harnesses are machine-washable. Always double-check whether yours is before tossing it in, or you could ruin the harness and damage your washing machine.

What’s the best reflective dog harness to buy?

Top reflective dog harness

Rabbitgoo No-Pull Dog Harness

What you need to know: This harness is packed with features and comes at a great price.

What you’ll love: Reflective strips are laced throughout the harness, so there aren’t any dead spots, and it has D-rings on both the chest and back. Four adjustment points and quick-release buckles make it easy to put on and take off. It comes in four sizes and 14 colors.

What you should consider: Some consumers struggled to adjust the fit with the buckles. Others found the handle on the back to be too small to grip well.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top reflective dog harness for the money

Expawlorer No-Pull Dog Harness With 16-Foot Retractable Dog Leash

What you need to know: This combo pack is the perfect way to get everything you need for walking your new dog.

What you’ll love: The reflective lines cross over the front and back. There are D-rings on the chest and back and a large handle on the back. Four sliding adjusters and two quick-release buckles make it easy to get the fit just right and put on and take off.

What you should consider: A few customers noted that some of the threads can catch the hair of some dogs. Others found the sizing chart to be slightly inaccurate.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Juxzh Soft Front Dog Harness

What you need to know: This is another good harness, though it does cost a little more.

What you’ll love: The reflective lines are well-placed around the straps. It has several points of adjustment and buckles. There’s a D-ring on the front and back and a small handle on the back. It comes in five sizes and 11 colors.

What you should consider: A few reviewers said the harness lasted about six months to a year. Some with small dogs found the sizing and fit to be poor.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan C. Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2023 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.