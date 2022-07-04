Storing your skateboard correctly will help keep it in good condition for longer, so a rack essentially pays for itself over time.

Which skateboard rack is best?

If you skateboard regularly and maybe even own multiple skateboards, it’s time to consider buying a skateboard rack. Not only do racks give you somewhere to store boards neatly so that you aren’t tripping over them in the hallway, but they can also protect skateboards from potential damage.

The right rack for you will depend on various elements, such as how many boards you have and whether you want a wall-mounted or freestanding version. The Pro Board Racks The Boardroom Skateboard Floor Display Rack is a top choice for skaters who have several boards to store.

What to know before you buy a skateboard rack

Wall-mounted vs. freestanding

There are two main types of skateboards available: wall-mounted and freestanding. Each has its benefits and drawbacks to mull over before choosing which type to buy.

Wall-mounted: Wall-mounted racks screw into the wall, freeing up floor space, making them a great choice for small homes. However, this can be a problem if you live in a rental or don’t want to put holes in the wall. You can also choose what height to mount these racks at, which is ideal if you want your boards to double as art.

Wall-mounted racks screw into the wall, freeing up floor space, making them a great choice for small homes. However, this can be a problem if you live in a rental or don’t want to put holes in the wall. You can also choose what height to mount these racks at, which is ideal if you want your boards to double as art. Freestanding: These racks stand on the floor independently, so there’s no need to make holes in your walls. They’re easy to set up and come in a range of sizes, from those that hold single boards to versions with capacities of eight or more. The downside is that they take up floor space.

Skateboard capacity

Consider the rack’s capacity and how many skateboards you need to store. Some versions hold a single board, while others can hold eight or nine. While you don’t want to buy a rack with a capacity significantly larger than your current needs, you may want room for your board collection to grow.

Display

Some racks are purely functional, while others are designed for displaying your collection. If part of the reason you want a board rack is to show off your gnarly deck graphics, choose carefully. Those tailored for display are angled so you can easily see the graphics on the deck when you put your board in the rack. Versions that store boards completely flat don’t show off the artwork and, therefore, aren’t a good choice for displaying.

What to look for in a quality skateboard rack

Materials

Most racks are made from either wood, metal or plastic. All of these are durable choices, so the material doesn’t significantly affect how the rack functions. However, solid wood racks are arguably the most stylish choice, making them great for display.

Ease of assembly

Although some racks come ready to use with no assembly required, many need assembling. None should be extremely challenging to put together, but some are easier than others. There are even some options that slot together, so no tools are required.

Mounting hardware

If you buy a wall-mounted rack, it should include all the mounting hardware you need. However, don’t forget you’ll need a power drill to mount the rack.

Tool storage

You’ll find some racks with a built-in area to hold skate tools, spare bearings and other small skate essentials.

How much you can expect to spend on a skateboard rack

Basic wall-mounted or freestanding racks start at around $15-$30. These are usually made from plastic or metal. The highest-quality wooden versions can cost as much as $100-$200.

Skateboard rack FAQ

Should I store my board inside or outside?

A. You should always store your skateboard inside. Boards that get wet can become waterlogged and lose their pop. Decks may even warp and delaminate if they get soaked. Not to mention that bearings rust and lose their lubrication, slowing down the spin of your wheels.

Are skateboard racks worth it?

A. Since you need to keep your skateboard indoors to maintain its condition, many people find using a skateboard rack worthwhile. While they are no less essential, it looks much nicer to keep your board in a rack rather than just lying around on the floor. What’s more, it keeps your place tidier, and having your skateboards displayed on a rack can act as an interesting decorative feature.

What’s the best skateboard rack to buy?

Top skateboard rack

Pro Board Racks The Boardroom Skateboard Floor Display Rack

What you need to know: Made in Colorado from solid wood, this is a durable and stylish rack for people with multiple boards to store or display.

What you’ll love: It fits up to six boards, with the ability to hold standard skateboards or longboards. It’s extremely easy to assemble with parts that slot together, so no tools are required.

What you should consider: It’s on the pricey side and is too large for buyers with just one or two boards.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top skateboard rack for the money

StoreYourBoard Skateboard Rack

What you need to know: This wall-mounted rack holds up to three boards, with options for skateboards or longboards.

What you’ll love: It’s made from durable ABS plastic and crafted in Virginia. It can fit other sporting gear such as scooters and hockey sticks. There’s also room to hang a helmet without reducing the board capacity.

What you should consider: It must be screwed into the wall, so it’s not ideal for people who live in rentals.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Parking Block Skateboard Storage

What you need to know: Perfect for people with just one board to store, this simple freestanding rack holds a single skateboard.

What you’ll love: This rack holds standard skateboards either horizontally or vertically and longboards and penny boards horizontally. It takes up little room and has a small storage area for skate tools.

What you should consider: It only holds one board, so it’s not the best solution for skaters with multiple boards.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

