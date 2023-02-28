Which dollhouse is best?

Many children dream of owning the perfect dollhouse, and you can make that dream come true for the kid in your life. From compact first dollhouses to huge mansion-style homes, you can find all kinds of options on the market.

This guide will help you choose the best dollhouse for your child’s playtime. We’ve listed a few suggested models, our favorite being the Barbie Dreamhouse Dollhouse. This dollhouse looks beautiful and is of a manageable height — big enough to play with but not so large that it takes over the room.

What to know before you buy a dollhouse

Dollhouse size

Dollhouses can range from less than a foot high to over five feet tall, depending on the scale to which they’re made. Large dollhouses give kids more room to play. This is beneficial when buying a dollhouse for more than one child to share, but a big dollhouse can dwarf a small room. Plus, if your child doesn’t end up playing with their dollhouse much, it’s a lot of space to be taken up by something that’s used rarely. You can find midsize dollhouses, which are still large enough not to be cramped, but not so gigantic that it’s intrusive in your home.

Doll size

While you will find some exceptions to this rule, dollhouses usually don’t come with dolls. If your child already owns a range of dolls, buying a dollhouse that fits them will save you money. When buying dolls separately, look for ones that match the scale size of your dollhouse.

Age group

Not all dollhouses are suitable for all age groups. Some intricate dollhouses have small parts and are unsuitable for young children. Conversely, you can find some basic dollhouses designed for preschoolers that older children may find babyish.

What to look for in a quality dollhouse

Design

Dollhouses, especially high-end ones, are often modeled after classic Victorian or antebellum-style mansion homes. Of course, you can find some with more contemporary designs, too.

Lights

Some dollhouses have working electric lights, which is a nice touch. If your chosen dollhouse has this feature, these lights will be battery-powered. You’ll need to make sure you purchase the correct type of batteries to power the lights if they’re not included.

Windows

Opening windows are another fun feature to have. It might seem irrelevant, but they can add an extra dimension of realism and enhance play.

How much you can expect to spend on a dollhouse

You can find some dollhouses for less than $50, but large, durable models usually cost between $100 and $200.

Dollhouse FAQ

Q. What does the term “scale” mean in reference to dollhouses?

A. The scale of a dollhouse is its size in comparison to real-life objects. For instance, a 1:12 scale dollhouse is one-twelfth of the size of a real house. This might sound like a lot, but an average, 30-foot house would measure 30 inches high as a 1:12 scale dollhouse. It’s important that dollhouses are made to scale because it means they look proportionate. If you know the scale of your chosen dollhouse, it makes it easier to find correctly sized dolls and furniture, too.

Q. Which dollhouses are the most durable?

A. Well-made, solid wood dollhouses are arguably the most durable on the market. These are the types of dollhouses often passed down through the generations. You can find some extremely durable plastic dollhouses, too. They might not be as pretty, but they’re less expensive than high-end, wooden dollhouses and are great for young children.

What’s the best dollhouse to buy?

Top dollhouse

Barbie Dreamhouse Dollhouse

What you need to know: This breathtaking dollhouse is 3 feet tall and 4 feet wide and comes with 70 accessories.

What you’ll love: This high-quality dollhouse is constructed beautifully. There’s careful attention to detail with plenty of attractive finishing touches. There’s different decor in each room, which matches the colorful style of the house.

What you should consider: It is made of plastic, so it’s not as durable.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top dollhouse for the money

Storytime Toys’ Goldilocks and the Three Bears Fairytale House Set

What you need to know: This is a compact and affordable dollhouse based on the story of Goldilocks and the Three Bears.

What you’ll love: It includes furniture and doll-like cut-outs of Goldilocks and the bears. It’s easy to assemble and take apart, and it comes with a storybook.

What you should consider: It’s small and basic, so it’s best for young kids.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Calico Critters’ Luxury Townhome

What you need to know: This small yet attractive plastic dollhouse is designed for use with Calico Critters, though kids can play with any small dolls inside it.

What you’ll love: You can close it up when not using it to save space. It has working battery-powered lights and it’s easy to find accessories for it.

What you should consider: It’s designed for dolls that are only three inches high.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

