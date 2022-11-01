Which swing sets are best?

Kids love to play outdoors. Building a backyard swing set allows them to have fun while playing safely under your watchful eye. The best swing sets are strong and durable, and they offer kids numerous play options.

There are many things to think about when it comes to choosing a swing set, such as material type, ease of assembly and safety. If you want a fun swing set with an efficient footprint suitable for almost any yard, the Gorilla Playsets Outing Wood Swing Set offers endless hours of enjoyment.

What to know before you buy a swing set

Wooden swing sets

Wooden swing sets are popular because their natural look fits in so well with the outdoor environment.â€‹â€‹ They’re also relatively durable and can withstand harsh conditions with the right kind of treatment.

Advantages:

Wood is not only a nostalgic material, but it’s sturdier and more robust than other sets. Plus, it’s easier to repair if it’s damaged. And with proper care, a wooden swing set can provide your family with decades of enjoyment.

Disadvantages:

Wooden swing sets require annual staining, sealing and wood preservation treatments. If you don’t do this, the wood may rot or attract insects. Plus, they cost more than other types of swing sets.

Metal swing sets

Metal swing sets do a great job of standing up to rough play and extreme weather conditions. Plus, they have a sleek appearance, which is perfect for those who like a more modern design.

Advantages:

Metal swing sets use the most durable frame material â€‹â€‹possible. They cost less than wood, but they can still withstand the same kind of weather. And metal swing sets are much easier to assemble than wooden swing sets.

Disadvantages:

If you want a rustic swing set, metal does not have the same kind of warmth or aesthetic appeal as wood. Plus, metal swing set surfaces will get hot when exposed to direct sun.

Plastic swing sets

Plastic swing sets are ideal for families with toddlers and small children. The plastic offers a bit more cushioning when it comes to falls and tumbles. And the bright colors can liven up any backyard.

Advantages:

Plastic swing sets are more affordable than sets with wood or metal frames. Plus, plastic sets are fast and easy to set up.

Disadvantages:

Plastic swing sets tend to lose their color over time, and they may warp when exposed to extreme weather. They also aren’t as sturdy as metal or wood swing sets, and they have lower weight limits.

What to look for in a quality swing set

Ease of assembly

Most swing sets arrive in pieces, which you’ll need to assemble at your home. Depending on your building skills, your swing set could take only a few hours to assemble. More intricate swing sets may take several days to put together.

Weight limitations

The more play stations you have, the more kids can play on your swing set at the same time. Make absolutely certain you find a swing set that can handle any anticipated combined weight. You want to ensure your kids can play on it all at once without wobbling or rocking.

Durability

You’ll want a swing set that can stand up to active use as well as the elements outside. Swing sets that have sturdy materials and are made with higher levels of craftsmanship will have greater up-front costs. However, these ones will give you more years of enjoyment and are likely to withstand wear and tear.

Extras

Some of the better swing sets come with accessories. Swing set accessories allow you to change and adjust stations later on. Customizable features and extras like monkey bars, trapezes and climbing ropes are ideal for kids who love to climb. Swing set accessories with slides and tunnels are fun for younger children but will keep your kids interested as they grow.

Safety

While all swing set makers are required to build their products to basic safety standards, better swing sets have more than just the minimum safety features. Look for swing sets that don’t have any exposed metal and have coverage for any moving parts. This way, no one will accidentally pinch or crush their fingers when they’re playing.

How much you can expect to spend on swing sets

Smaller plastic swing sets cost a few hundred dollars. Midrange metal swing sets cost as much as $500, depending on size and brand. Midrange wooden swing sets cost up to $1,200. Top models with all the bells and whistles can cost as much as $10,000.

Swing sets FAQ

Can I make my swing set safer for kids to play on?

A. There are a few ways you can ensure your swing set is extra safe for your family. First, start by making sure the swing set frame is anchored firmly to the ground. You can do this with heavy-duty stakes, similar to the way you might anchor trampolines or tents. You should also lubricate the metal parts routinely and check the bolts for any loose screws. Lastly, apply a fresh coat of waterproofing each year to protect it from rain and snow.

Can I buy a wooden or metal swing set for a toddler?

A. You can, but make sure the construction is safe enough. For safety’s sake, you may want to buy a small plastic swing set, even knowing your child will outgrow it. It’s best to ensure they’re safe while they play instead of opting for longevity.

What comes with a swing set?

A. It depends. Some swing sets come with a few different accessories, like monkey bars, slides and more. Others only come with the basics, which are a few swings. Keep in mind that there are some swing sets that you can build over time, so you may want to pace yourself.

What’s the best swing set to buy?

Top swing set

Gorilla Play Sets Outing Wood Swing Set

What you need to know: If you want an extra deluxe swing set with plenty of play stations, this one is a great option. Children from 3 to 11 years old are sure to love this sturdy cedar swing set.

What you’ll love: The cedar lumber is naturally resistant to insects, rot and decay. The 800-lb weight limit means several kids can enjoy this activity center at the same time. Kids can climb up the ladder or use the rock wall with a climbing rope to get to the roofed fort and the wave slide. This swing set includes three swing stations with two belt swings and a trapeze bar. It comes ready to assemble, with all lumber pre-drilled, pre-cut and pre-sanded at the factory.

What you should consider: Some customers reported quality control issues, like misaligned holes and cracked boards. So make sure to check your swing set carefully when it arrives.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top swing set for the money

Swing-N-Slide Ranger Wooden Swing Set

What you need to know: This affordable wooden swing set has a classic design that is easy to assemble. It has two swings and one hand swing.

What you’ll love: The two swings support up to 115 pounds each. The swing chains have a plastisol coating that will not rust, and it keeps little kids’ fingers safe from pinching. This swing set has a ring/trapeze combination swing, too. This product is easy to assemble, and includes all the wood, hardware and fully illustrated instructions. It meets industry safety standards for backyard residential use only.

What you should consider: Some customers reported pieces were damaged upon arrival.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

XDP Recreation Free N’ Swing Swing Set

What you need to know: Up to seven 100-pound kids can play on this swing set at once. It comes with five play stations, all of which are equally engaging for kids at play.

What you’ll love: This swing set has three varieties of swings, a slide and a see-saw and is recommended for use by kids from three to eight. This galvanized steel frame swing set complies with industry standards and comes with a five-year warranty. The padded foam guards on the legs help protect kids from injury.

What you should consider: There were a few reports of boxes shipped with missing components.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Lifetime A-Frame Adventure Play Set

What you need to know: For more than just swinging, this play set offers hours of entertainment for youngsters with big imaginations.

What you’ll love: Excellent for children looking for a challenge, this play set includes two swings, a trapeze bar, nine-foot wavy slide, propeller swing, climbing wall and cargo net. The covered clubhouse on top features a ship’s wheel and binoculars.

What you should consider: Some reported that the instructions could be better.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

David Allan Van writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.