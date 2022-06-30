LEGO’s Education SPIKE Prime Set comes with a large selection of robotic pieces that allow you to create your own robot totally from scratch.

Which LEGO robot kits are best?

Building LEGO toys has long been a favorite pastime for kids of all ages. Over the years, the LEGO brand has expanded to all kinds of different kits — from Adidas sneakers to the Hogwarts Castle and lifesize tropical plants. However, some of the most popular kits today are LEGO robot kits. With robots, the fun doesn’t stop when the building is finished. Some LEGO kits feature programmable robots with sensors and motors that can move around and complete tasks.

One of the best LEGO robot kits is the Mindstorms EV3. This exciting kit is transformable into 17 different designs, each with programmable commands.

What to know before you buy a LEGO robot kit

Programmable

Some of the more advanced LEGO robot kits are programmable. After all, this is what makes a robot a robot. These LEGO robot kits use motors and sensors that allow your robot to move around and complete tasks using rollers on their feet. Think of them as a remote-controlled RC car, but with arms. Once the robot is complete, you can go online and download user-created programs that you can control your phone or tablet. LEGO even has a Robot Commander App that you can use to program the Mindstorms series.

Model

Model robot kits are non-programmable and designed as stand-alone toys. While some have moving parts like arms and legs, they don’t move on their own using motors or sensors. Model kits are generally easier to put together and require less complex instructions. Another benefit of model robots is that they offer a wider array of styles, including Star Wars and Ninjago.

Age range

Age range basically refers to skill level. The older a child is, the higher their skill level will be to put together more complex robot kits. The more complicated programmable robots, such as the Mindstorms kits, ask that the assembler be at least 10 years old. The non-programmable Ninjago Salvage robot is suitable for children starting at age 8.

What to look for in a quality LEGO robot kit

Transformable

Some of the more advanced (and most fun) robot kits are also transformable. For example, the Mindstorms EV3 robot comes with 601 pieces, 3 different motors and multiple sensors. All of these pieces allow the robot to take up to 17 different character designs. The tallest version is called SPIK3R, which takes the shape of a robotic scorpion and stands over 16 inches high and 14 inches long.

STEM education

Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics is a type of education that encourages students to learn about engineering solutions to problems. So naturally, LEGO wanted to give children the opportunity to learn these skills by playing with toys. There are many types of quality LEGO robot kits that help children learn about engineering. Mindstorms, DUPLO and LEGO BOOST are just some versions of its toys that use STEM education.

Motors

LEGO robot kits that use motors are a part of the programmable type of kits. These motors allow your robot to execute tasks and move around the environment. The robot can move its arms to pick up objects, turn its wheels to go from point A to point B and use its tools to interact with its surroundings. Alongside the coding that you input, these motors can do more complex tasks like play guitar, knit sweaters and solve a Rubik’s Cube.

How much you can expect to spend on a LEGO robot kit

LEGO robot kits cost anywhere from $40 all the way up to $650 for the most complex, programmable robots.

LEGO robot kits FAQ

Why are the programmable LEGO robot kits so expensive?

A. You shouldn’t underestimate the complexity of the programmable robot kits like the Mindstorms. LEGO uses many electronic parts that include multiple motors and sensors for color, infrared and touch. It also includes a USB connection so you can program the robot on your tablet or laptop. All of these expensive electronics add up to create a costly engineering toy.

Are LEGO robot kits fun for adults too?

A. Yes! Adults can absolutely enjoy LEGO robot kits. These kits are designed to teach kids about problem-solving and allow them to learn about the basics of engineering. If you’re new to engineering as an adult, LEGO robot kits can be a great way to dive headfirst into a new hobby. Also, what better way to learn about programming and coding than by teaching a LEGO robot to play chess.

What’s the best LEGO robot kit to buy?

Top LEGO robot kit

LEGO Mindstorms EV3 robot

What you need to know: This rather intricate and highly educational STEM robot is capable of 17 different characters, including a scorpion, snake, car and of course the classic robot design.

What you’ll love: There are a ton of user-created programs you can find online that allow you to write new codes for your Mindstorms robot. This bot is also compatible with LEGO’s Robot Commander App for easy programming.

What you should consider: This is one of the most expensive LEGO robot kits available.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top LEGO robot kit for the money

LEGO Creator Robo Explorer

What you need to know: With this economically priced LEGO robot, you can create three kinds of robots.

What you’ll love: This robot kit is easy for small kids to put together, and they especially enjoy the battery-powered light brick. The Creator robot features a rotating head and body, working tracks and posable arms with a claw and searchlight.

What you should consider: Some of the parts are pretty small and may get lost if no adults are present during building.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox

What you need to know: This robot kit opens up the world of coding to kids and is one of LEGO’s educational STEM toys.

What you’ll love: The LEGO BOOST comes with nearly 850 pieces to create 5 multifunctional models. It also features new technology sensors for tilt, distance and color, and you use your tablet or phone to control the bot.

What you should consider: Some users had difficulty with the tech using older operating systems.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

