Travel can be a huge expenditure but Travel Tuesday is a great day to snag some deals on airfare to that far-off destination that’s been on your bucket list forever. Hotels are getting in on the savings as well with some offering up to 30% off with a bottle of champagne to welcome your arrival.

That means just one thing: Now is the perfect time to plan that quick winter getaway or book your big summer cruise so that you really have something to look forward to. Once you’ve booked, you’ll want to review our guides to the best spinner luggage and packing cubes so that you can have that organized suitcase you’ve always dreamed of.

Best Travel Tuesday Deals on Airfare

Alaska Airlines: Discounts are available on many routes with one-way fares as low as $49

American Airlines: A number of deals are available including one-way flights under $100

British Airways: Savings of up to $600 for European vacations

Delta Airlines: SkyMiles® Members can save up to $300 per flight + hotel booking

Frontier Airlines: The new GoWild All-You-Can-Fly Pass is available for $499. It gets you unlimited flights from May 1, 2024, through April 30, 2025.

Hawaiian Airlines: One-way flights as low as $94

Southwest Airlines: Use code CYBER30 for 30% off select base fares through 11/30/23.

Virgin Atlantic: ⅓ off reward seats

Best Travel Tuesday Deals on Cruises

Celebrity Cruises: Get 75% off your second guest’s cruise fare, plus save up to an additional $650 per stateroom.

Cruise Croatia: $500 off per cabin for any cruise departing in May 2024.

Crystal Cruises: Crystal is offering a first-time Crystal guest offer with a $250/person shipboard credit for select 2023 and 2024 departures.

Holland America Line: Holland America Line is offering up to 30% off all itineraries of 5+ days booked by December 1, excluding Grand Voyages. Select cruises also include prepaid stateroom crew appreciation, resulting in an added value of up to nearly $700 per person depending on the length of sailing.

Margaritaville at Sea: Enjoy a free Ocean View upgrade starting at just $45 per person and save up to 30% on all pre-booked beverage packages, specialty dining, shore excursions, and more.

MSC Cruises: Drinks & Wi-Fi included and up to $500 onboard credit to spend on a variety of experiences like specialty dining, spa indulgences, shore excursions, and more. Plus, kids sail free!

Oceania Cruises: Up to $3,000 off on specific sailings in addition to 2-for-1 cruise fares, free roundtrip airfare, free champagne, gourmet specialty dining, and unlimited WIFI.

Princess Cruises: Princess is offering cruisers three great savings opportunities including up to 50% off 2024 and 2025 vacations, 50% off deposits, and the opportunity for third and fourth guests to sail for free.

Uniworld Boutique River Cruises: Uniworld is bringing back its 12 Days of Christmas Event this year with a new offer unveiled each business day starting on Black Friday.

Windstar Cruises: The Thankful for Travel Sale will get you your choice of free pre- or post-cruise hotel nights, up to $1,000 Onboard Credit, or Premium Suite guests may select a free upgrade to an All-Inclusive Fare featuring Wi-Fi; unlimited beer, wine, and cocktails; and all gratuities. Plus, enjoy reduced deposits of just 5% on all room types.

Best Hotel Deals for Travel Tuesday

Beaches Resorts and Sandals Resorts: Up to a $750 air credit and up to a $250 resort credit on vacations of seven nights or more at select properties

Booking.com: Save 30% or more on stays through 2024

Extra Holidays: Up to 30% off resorts from Club Wyndham, Margaritaville Vacation Club by Wyndham, and WorldMark by Wyndham.

Hard Rock Hotels: Up to 30% off

HotelTonight: 10% off for new bookers with code HTstaycay

Independent Collection Hotels & Resorts: Up to 40% off portfolio-wide

Kimpton Hotels: Save up to 20% for IHG members (free to sign up)

Meliá Hotels International: Up to 50% off rates at properties around the world

Priceline: Save 10% on Priceline Experiences and up to $100 on hotels

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts: 30% off the best available rate for bookings through 11/ 28/23 for stays through 6/30/24 with promo code CYBER23.

Sonesta Hotels: Save up to 30% off when booking two nights minimum with promo code CYBER.

Westgate Resorts: Up to 50% off with promo code ‘Friday’

