What are the best wrinkle-free travel clothes?

There is a big increase in traveling this summer as we get to leave our houses and explore. Whether you are headed to relax in the great outdoors, explore a busy city or travel for work, you will need to pack correctly for your trip.

After a year of sweatpants and athleisure wear, it’s easy to forget some of the hassles of packing. For many business travelers or those going on extended trips, a suitcase full of wrinkled clothes can add another layer of stress. Luckily, there are many wrinkle-free clothes made specifically for travel to help you look your best during your time away.

How to avoid wearing wrinkled clothes when traveling

Choose wrinkle-free fabrics

When packing, look for fabrics and clothes that are wrinkle-free. There are many options for every occasion, so you can easily pack without needing an iron or steamer.

Pack with wrinkles in mind

Choosing a wrinkle-free bag or a packing technique that will limit wrinkles, such as rolling your clothes. A wrinkle-free garment folder can be a lifesaver when traveling as can well-packed garment bags.

Wrinkle-removing accessories

It might not be practical to travel with an iron, and if you’re not in a hotel room that provides one, your portable steamer and wrinkle release spray can help release any set-in wrinkles.

The best women’s wrinkle-free bottoms for travel

MICHAEL KORS Belted Crepe Pants

These 100% crepe trousers are a fashionable, wrinkle-free option for travel. These pants are ultra-flattering, high-waisted cropped trousers with a paper bag waist. Dress them up for an evening out or pair them with flats for a day of sightseeing.

Where to buy: Michael Kors

Tory Burch Printed Beach Pant

These vibrant and colorful beach pants are perfect for travel and can be worn over a swimsuit or when out for lunch, and they still stay perfectly wrinkle-free for every family photo. They are made from 100% cotton voile and are very comfortable.

Where to buy: Tory Burch and Amazon

Tory Burch Pleated Tie Wrap Skirt

This is a versatile skirt you can wear multiple ways, and it has pleats tacked just below the hip to showcase or enhance curves. This skirt is made from 100% wrinkle-free cotton voile for easy packing and comfort. It features a retro print and ribbon tie, so all you need to do is toss on a tee and flats and you’ll look well put together.

Where to buy: Tory Burch

The best women’s wrinkle-free tops for travel

Calvin Klein Women’s Sleeveless Wrinkle Free Button Down Shirt

This 100% cotton, button-down shell with a rounded lapel is chic and wrinkle-free. Toss on a blazer for work travel, or pair it with shorts or a mini skirt for dining plans in any city around the world.

Where to buy: Amazon

Lauren Ralph Lauren Long-Sleeve Non-Iron Shirt

This is a timeless blouse that is tailored to perfection. It has a straight point collar and countered shoulders to go with high-end details, such as a buttoned placket and barrel cuffs. This 100% cotton, machine-washable shirt is non-iron so you never have to worry about wrinkles.

Where to buy: Macy’s

The best wrinkle-free dresses for travel

Calvin Klein Tie-Neck Scuba Crepe Dress

Simple and perfect, this dress adds femininity to a polished look with a prim bow neck and flowing drape. It is ideal for packing and travel, and it is made from wrinkle-free scuba crepe.

Where to buy: Amazon

Tory Burch Scarf Printed T-shirt Dress

This classic t-shirt dress is made from the finest jersey cotton, and it is printed with traditional folk art designs with flowers, birds and cats. It’s a vibrant dress that can be worn by itself and still be a stunner. It can also be paired with a cardigan for chilly nights on the beach or with a leather jacket for the most chic rooftop bar.

Where to buy: Tory Burch

The best men’s wrinkle-free shirts for travel

Van Heusen Men’s Classic-Fit Wrinkle Free Flex Collar Stretch Solid Dress Shirt

This just might be the only shirt you’ll ever need to pack for work travel. A classic, stretch-fit and comfortable button down that is wrinkle-free and will always make you look sharp and professional, no matter how jet lagged you may feel.

Where to buy: Macy’s and Amazon

Alfani Men’s Warren Textured Short Sleeve Shirt

Dress in style on your next vacation with a modern and timeless short sleeve button down that’s a must-have staple in every man’s wardrobe. This wrinkle-free and machine-washable shirt will be the easiest shirt to wear in your closet.

Where to buy: Macy’s and Amazon

The best men’s wrinkle-free jackets for travel

Vince Camuto Men’s Slim-Fit Stretch Wrinkle-Resistant Suit Jackets

Whether you’re headed to the wedding of the season, or the most important international meeting of the year, this slim-fit stretch jacket is just what you need.

Where to buy: Macy’s and Amazon

Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Four-Pocket Filled Performance Bomber Jacket

Head to the mountains in style and comfort with this high-performance, quilted bomber. This jacket is both water- and wind-resistant and will remain wrinkle-free no matter where you pack and store it.

Where to buy: Macy’s and Amazon

The best men’s wrinkle-free pants for travel

Goodthreads Men’s Straight-fit Wrinkle-Free Dress Chino Pant

This sleek straight leg chino is made from a smooth, wrinkle-free cotton blend that wicks away moisture. These pants stretch for comfort, which makes them perfect for the office or for travel. They are available in a variety of colors, so you can mix and match with your other staples for every occasion, at home or abroad.

Where to buy: Amazon

Haggar Men’s Premium Comfort Khaki Classic-Fit 2-Way Stretch Flat Front Stretch Pants

These wrinkle-free casual pants have a flat front and no cuff making them comfortable and easy to launder. The two off-seam pockets and button back welt pockets are ideal for holding your wallet, passport and boarding pass.

Where to buy: Amazon and Macy’s

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Ryan Dempsey writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.