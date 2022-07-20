12 best gifts for grandparents

Treat grandparents with these unique gifts

Grandparents play a crucial role in our lives, which is why finding a gift just as special as they are is important.

While gifts that cater to their interests and hobbies are always big hits, consider sentimental or practical gifts if you’re open to exploring other options. Experiential gifts have risen in popularity as well, since new memories are gifts that keep on giving.

Popular types of gifts for grandparents

Sentimental

Sentimental gifts speak to the heart and celebrate a special connection or memory. Younger kids often give grandparents handmade gifts, like cards or artwork. On the other hand, older kids and adults may give more intricate handmade items, such as paintings, photo collages or knitted scarves.

If you’re not comfortable creating a gift, hire a professional to execute your vision. Many online sites, such as Etsy, have independent online shops hosted by artisans and craftspeople who create personalized goods. This fleece throw is customizable with full-color photos and text.

Practical

Practical gifts might not sound glamorous but you may use them more than any other gift. To some extent, finding the right one involves finding the solution to a common problem.

For example, the grandparent who likes reading in bed but props their books on pillows, may appreciate a lap book stand.

Experiential

Experiential gifts treat recipients to special trips, events or treatments. Some of the most popular options include salon gift certificates, cruises and theater or concert tickets. While you can’t wrap these gifts like others, they create new, happy memories.

Subscriptions are fantastic gift options as they provide ongoing experiences for recipients. For instance, a gift card to WineAccess lets recipients select international wines from the company’s expertly curated selection. For more information on wine clubs like WineAccess, visit the BestReviews buying guide.

Group vs. individual gifting

Group gifting for grandparents

It’s common for family members from more than one generation to pool money together for grandparent gifts. It’s an inclusive, budget-friendly approach to purchasing high-ticket options such as new appliances or trips. From a minimalist perspective, a group gift is one way to eliminate clutter, especially for grandparents who have recently downsized.

One of the drawbacks of group gifting, however, is coordinating the gift itself. Besides collecting money, someone needs to oversee purchasing the gift, ironing out delivery details and wrapping it.

Individual gifting for grandparents

Many people are partial to giving grandparents gifts individually because they can work within their budget and schedule to find the right one. It’s considerably less complicated than coordinating a group gift, plus you’ll have complete control over all aspects of the present, right down to wrapping paper.

While it’s convenient for several reasons, some people feel individual gifting isn’t ideal for every situation. For example, if you’ve already committed to participating in a group gift, it may be considered poor etiquette to give an extra gift on your own.

12 best gifts for grandparents

Tablet

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet

The Fire HD 10 offers a seamless, user-friendly experience from web browsing to streaming to video chatting. The tablet provides instant access to Alexa and has a long-lasting battery.

Sold by Amazon

Carry-on luggage

Samsonite Carry-On Spinner

This rugged Samsonite spinner is a popular carry-on that is also suitable for overnight trips or long weekends. It has a high internal and external organization level, including a padded laptop compartment and an outer stash pocket.

Sold by Amazon

Audible membership

Audible

An Audible membership unlocks a complete listening catalog featuring audiobooks, podcasts and originals. Subscribers can listen on any device with the Audible app.

Sold by Amazon

Family tree

Engraved Family Tree Chart

This handmade family tree offers a creative glimpse at ancestry. It’s carved into natural wood from an experienced artisan and displays up to six generations of family members.

Sold by Etsy

Photo album

Vienrose 600-Photo Album

Instead of keeping photos in a shoebox, place them inside this premium album. Each page holds three horizontal and two vertical pictures. The pages are made with acid-free material to preserve photo quality.

Sold by Amazon

Bluetooth record player

Victrola Vintage 3-Speed Bluetooth Record Player

This portable Victrola is a genuinely nostalgic gift with its vintage details. The three-speed player delivers rich sound quality and doubles as a Bluetooth speaker for easy music streaming.

Sold by Amazon

Digital photo frame

Nixplay 10.1-Inch Smart Digital Picture Frame

This Alexa-enabled digital photo frame lets you share or view images and videos instantly through the Nixplay app. The device even lets users create playlists with their favorite photo montages.

Sold by Amazon

Robotic vacuum

iRobot Roomba 694 Robotic Vacuum

Take the hard work out of everyday cleaning with this efficient robotic vacuum, both voice and app-controlled. It has a three-stage cleaning system to lift dirt and debris from most floor types.

Sold by Amazon

Heated blanket

Bedsure Heated Throw

A popular self-care gift, this heated throw helps you relax or drift off into dreamland. The throw, made of Sherpa fleece, has five heat settings and a machine-washable cover.

Sold by Amazon

Whiskey stones

Cool Stones Whiskey Stone Gift Set

This attractive whiskey stone gift set comes in a velour-lined wooden box that is nothing short of presentation worthy. It includes a pair of glasses, coasters and eight stones.

Sold by Amazon

Personalized artwork

Two State Paper Art Print Map

Ideal for grandparents who live farther away, this charming art print features the silhouettes of two states joined by a heart. It’s customizable with names and comes in the choice of four background colors.

Sold by Etsy

Indoor garden

AeroGarden Harvest Indoor Hydroponic Garden

Cultivate a modest herb garden indoors with this hydroponic garden. It comes with a seed starter kit and grows up to six plants at a time.

Sold by Amazon and Kohl’s

