Which CAP dumbbell set is best?

If you are looking to equip a home gym, few pieces of equipment are more vital than a good set of dumbbells. You can use them to perform a near-limitless number of exercises so you can target every muscle group, and they come in sets large and small to suit every user.

There are several things to consider when choosing your dumbbells. For example, you’ll have to decide if you want hex dumbbells, like those found in the CAP Barbell 150-Pound Dumbbell Set with Rack, or circular ones. There are also options with different coatings, each of which has its own pros and cons. Finally, you’ll also have to choose between traditional fixed-weight dumbbells and adjustable models.

What to know before you buy a CAP dumbbell set

Shape

The most common dumbbell shapes are circular and hexagonal, though you can also find some in square, octagonal and other shapes. Many people prefer hex dumbbells because they won’t roll away on uneven floors. You can also use them for performing push-ups and other floor exercises. That said, there are more options in designs and materials in round dumbbells than hex models.

Fixed-weight vs. adjustable dumbbells

Fixed-weight dumbbells have two heads that are permanently attached to the handle. This construction makes them extremely durable and ideal for CrossFit and other extreme workouts where you tend to be rough on your equipment. Adjustable dumbbells allow you to add and remove plates from the handle to increase or decrease the weight. These are great for saving space. However, some models may have low-quality pins or locking mechanisms that make them more prone to failure.

What to look for in a quality CAP dumbbell set

Weight range

Whenever you purchase a dumbbell set, it is essential to look at the weight range of included dumbbells. Some sets may only contain three pairs of dumbbells between 10 and 20 pounds, while others can include 10 sets or more and top out at 50 pounds or higher. If it is your only set, you want it to have enough variety in weights and a high enough maximum weight for you to perform any exercise you want in a challenging manner.

Coating

Dumbbells may be coated with one of several materials, including enamel, rubber and urethane. They may also lack a coating and have plain metal construction. Enamel and metal are the most durable but are also the most likely to damage floors if put down carelessly. Rubber and urethane generally won’t mar floors, and these materials also do a good job of dampening sound.

Grip

The grip on dumbbells is critical for both comfort and safety. Those with a knurled texture provide the most secure grip, making them a smart choice, but they are also the roughest on the hands. It is recommended to use weightlifting gloves when using dumbbells with a heavily knurled texture. You also want to consider the shape of the grip. Some may find contoured grips more comfortable, while others prefer a basic, straight bar.

Rack

Some dumbbell sets come with a rack. These help keep your workout area organized. If you are short on space, it is best to opt for a set that comes with an A-frame rack or an adjustable pair of dumbbells. That said, those with straight racks allow for quicker retrieval and replacement of weights, which can come in handy in fast-paced exercise routines.

How much you can expect to spend on a CAP dumbbell set

The cost of a CAP dumbbell set greatly depends on the type and number of weights and the total weight. The smallest and lightest sets can cost as little as $100, with larger and heavier sets costing $350 or more.

CAP dumbbell set FAQ

What is the warranty on CAP dumbbell sets?

A. CAP has a very short 30-day warranty on most of its dumbbells and dumbbell sets that cover defects in materials or craftsmanship. The exceptions to this are their pro-style dumbbells, which have a 90-day warranty.

How do you know how much weight to use?

A. When working out with dumbbells, or any type of weight for that matter, you need to find the right balance of difficulty and control. If you are trying to build muscle, it should be difficult enough that you are exhausting yourself somewhere between six and 12 reps, but not so heavy that you can’t move it in a controlled motion. Otherwise, you risk injuring yourself.

What’s the best CAP dumbbell set to buy?

Top CAP dumbbell set

CAP Barbell 150-Pound Dumbbell Set with Rack

What you need to know: This set includes five pairs of durable rubber-coated dumbbells that weigh between 5 and 25 pounds.

What you’ll love: The dumbbells have a hexagonal shape, so you don’t have to worry about them rolling away when you put them down. Also, the set includes an A-frame stand that doesn’t take up too much floor space.

What you should consider: Serious lifters may need a set with heavier dumbbells.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top CAP dumbbell set for the money

CAP Barbell Adjustabell Dumbbell 50-Pound Pair

What you need to know: These adjustable dumbbells are ideal for those who don’t have a bunch of room to spare in their home but who still want a full set of weights.

What you’ll love: They take the place of 10 sets of dumbbells and max out at a top weight of 50 pounds each, which should be enough for most users.

What you should consider: They aren’t as durable as traditional fixed-weight dumbbells.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

CAP Barbell Solid Hex Dumbbell Set

What you need to know: Those who want a traditional set of durable iron and steel dumbbells with an industrial-strength enamel coating that can stand up to pretty much any abuse you subject them to will appreciate this set of 10 dumbbells.

What you’ll love: The set comes with a large stand that makes it easy to retrieve and replace weights quickly during a workout. Plus, the heavily knurled texture on the handles provides a secure grip for gloved and gloveless hands.

What you should consider: Some users will need to supplement the set with a few heavier dumbbells.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Brett Dvoretz writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.