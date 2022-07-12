Top Prime Day deals under $100
Although many people leverage Prime Day for deep discounts on big-ticket items, there is no shortage of deals under $100. By our early estimates, these bargains are shaping up to be the bestselling products of the mega sales event.
From affordable tech to popular branded apparel, Prime Day shoppers have thousands of budget-priced deals to choose from. Some of the hottest offers we’ve seen so far are on Levi’s jeans, air fryers and premium hair products. Even the baby and kids category has a range of deep discounts today, particularly on baby monitors, art supplies and toys.
Because prices and availability on Prime Day deals are subject to change today — especially with so many deep discounts on already affordable items — we’ll update this list frequently to keep you up to date. We organized this $100 and below roundup by popular categories so you find what you’re looking for quickly.
Trending deals under $100 from Samsung, Braun and other top brands
Kohler Puretide Toilet: 52% off
This bidet seat is easy to install and operate, making it one of the most user-friendly options on the market. It has a few customizable settings so you can enjoy a personalized spray experience.
Redken All Soft Shampoo: 30% off
The bestselling Redken shampoo nourishes overstressed hair and leaves it shiny and silky. It’s a particularly popular formula among people who use heat styling tools and want to minimize long-term damage and dryness.
Amazon Echo Show 8: 42% off
The Echo Show 8 has an optimized touchscreen and improved camera for high-quality video calls and streaming. It’s also a top choice for a smart home hub and integrates seamlessly with other Alexa devices.
Braun Electric Hand Mixer: 30% off
A true workhorse of a mixer, this powerful Braun model has nine speeds and can combine even the thickest ingredients. It has the brand’s signature craftsmanship, which means it withstands the test of time.
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: 53% off
With up to 29 hours of playback time, these Samsung wireless earbuds are suitable for all-day use. They’re compatible with most iOS and Android devices, and users can make the most of their listening with the Galaxy companion app.
5 discounts that caught our eye
- Now 24% off, the Radio Flyer Air Ride Balance Bike is at one of the lowest prices ever.
- This Ninja Professional Blender is a real deal at $69.95.
- Invest in the 2-person Coleman Sundome Tent for only $34.72 today.
- Upgrade your shower for 75% off with the Moen Engage Magnetix Showerhead.
- Stream your favorite shows with the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite, now only $11.99.
Home and kitchen markdowns from Ninja, Sodastream and more
Dash Tasti-Crisp Electric Air Fryer Oven: 20% off
This entry-level air fryer has a redesigned fryer basket that maximizes usable space so you can add more food to each batch. It scores extra points for simple operation and a sleek, modern design.
Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker And Air Fryer: 31% off
The 9-in-1 Ninja Foodi touted as a beginner-friendly model, has several one-touch controls and an easy-to-read LCD panel. It cooks chicken dishes in as little as 10 minutes, making it a popular investment for quick-and-easy meals for busy people.
Black+Decker Cordless Dustbuster: 40% off
This handheld vacuum makes quick work of tidying up messes around the home, office and even vehicles. The ergonomic design allows for easy maneuvering in tight spaces and hard-to-reach areas.
Germ Guardian True HEPA Filter Air Purifier: 25% off
Improve indoor air quality with this efficient air purifier that removes more than 99% of microscopic allergens, including dander, dust and smoke. It also has a built-in UV-C light that helps keep germs, bacteria and viruses at bay.
SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker Bundle: 39% off
Instead of spending big bucks on carbonated beverages, make them at home with this sparkling water maker. It comes with reusable BPA-free bottles and a glass carafe, so it’s an eco-friendly investment, too.
4 discounts that caught our eye
- Invest in the Lodge Enameled Cast-Iron Dutch Oven for a low $67.90 today.
- The GE LED+ Outdoor Sensor Light Bulbs are a must-buy at 43% off.
- Chop like a pro with the Hamilton Beach Electric Mini Food Processor, which is currently 40% off.
- The Swiffer Ceiling Fan Dust, a convenient cleaning tool, is currently 23% off.
Tech and gadgets from Anker and Blink
Amazon Kindle: 50% off
If you’re an avid reader, the Amazon Kindle lets you bring your entire library with you. The updated model has a glare-free screen and a built-in front light, both of which make reading much easier on the eyes.
Blink Outdoor Security Camera: 39% off
Harden your home’s perimeter with this wireless outdoor camera, a weatherproof model whose battery lasts up to two years on two AA batteries. The camera is easy to control through the Blink app and has two-way audio so you can interact with visitors.
Anker USB-C Power Bank: $25 off
Power up smartphones on the go with this Anker charging bank, which offers as many as three charges for select models. The travel-friendly option has a durable design and comes with a carry case.
myQ Smart Garage HD Camera: 53% off
Take your garage door to the next level with this smart Wifi-enabled HD Camera that lets you check to see all activity around your garage. The companion app allows you to view footage from your smartphone and offers video storage options.
5 discounts that caught our eye
- The Kasa Smart Bulb fell to only $10.99 today.
- At 25% off, the Ring Wired Video Doorbell is one of the best deals we’ve seen.
- The Amazon Echo Dot, now 55% off, is a steal of a deal.
- Enjoy immersive sound with Soundcore By Anker Liberty 3 Earbuds, now $157.99.
- Now only $59.99, the Blink Indoor Wireless Camera is a great deal.
Deals from Crest, Waterpik and other beauty and personal care brands
Waterpik ION Professional Cordless Water Flosser: 55% off
The Waterpik Water Flosser is a viable option for people who don’t like traditional flossing. The efficient device uses a powerful yet gentle stream of water to blast away plaque and bacteria around teeth without irritating sensitive gums.
Withings Thermo Smart Thermometer: 30% off
This high-precision, no-touch forehead thermometer is a popular investment for homes, offices and child care settings. It logs readings from multiple users and automatically syncs to the companion app, which earns high marks for its user interface.
Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects: 35% off
Instead of spending big bucks on teeth whitening at the dentist’s office, whitening strips are affordable and convenient alternatives. The at-home treatments, which are comfortable to wear, leave teeth a couple of shades brighter and whiter.
Infinitipro By Conair The Knot Dr. Dryer Brush: 49% off
A versatile investment, Revlon’s all-in-one hot air brush that earns high marks for big results. It smooths and detangles hair, and it takes the hard work out of styling bangs and layers.
5 discounts that caught our eye
- The Hum by Colgate Smart Electric Toothbrush is now $34.94.
- Amope Pedi Perfect Wet & Dry Foot File finally dropped to $40.49.
- At 35% off, it’s hard to pass up the Conair Jumbo And Super Jumbo Hot rollers.
- The PMD Clean Mini Smart Facial Cleansing Device is now only $41.40.
- Now 44% off, it’s worth adding the Bic Flex 3 Titanium Disposable Razors to your cart.
Apparel and accessories from Levi’s and Under Armour
Levi’s Women’s Original Trucker Jacket: 48% off
This timeless jacket is a seasonal staple that coordinates well with most pieces, including leggings, dresses and even slacks. It features signature Levi’s styling and details and gets progressively softer with wash and wear.
Under Armour Men’s Tech 2.0 Short-Sleeve T-Shirt: 39% off
This newer version of the bestselling Under Armour tee is now available in both regular and big-and-tall sizes. The breathable tee, made with soft and lightweight polyester, is a workout and loungewear favorite.
Vera Bradley Small Vera Tote: 29% off
This classic tote from a much-loved brand is often used as a commuter bag or everyday carry-all, given its spacious design. It’s available in a few colors and designs to suit your style.
Under Armour HeatGear Bike Shorts: Starting at 14% off
If you’re looking for versatile shorts you can wear on or off the bike, invest in this pair with four-way stretch and smooth waistband. The soft, lightweight material is breathable and dries quickly.
3 discounts that caught our eye
- Starting at 38% off, it’s a great time to buy the Columbia Women’s Switchback Jacket.
- The Marmot Women’s Jena Jacket is now 30%, dropping the price down to just $140.
- The Adidas Men’s Standard Essentials Big Logo Hoodie is only $33 after 40% off.
Baby and kids brands with deals on toys, games and apparel
Lego “Star Wars” AT-ST Raider Kit: 50% off
“Star Wars” fans will appreciate this 540-piece AT-ST building kit, which has posable legs and other movable parts. It comes with four minifigures with features inspired by the films and TV series.
Mustela Gentle Cleansing Gel: 40% off
This sensitive skin-friendly formula for babies is infused with nourishing ingredients, including avocado and vitamin B5. It only requires a couple of pumps to lather up, and it rinses off easily without leaving any residue.
Simple Joys by Carter’s Baby Bodysuits Set: 27% off
This affordable set, made with 100% cotton, includes coordinating tops and bottoms, featuring fun designs and bright colors. Each piece holds up well to plenty of wear and offers the most bang for your buck.
Hot Wheels Unleashes For Nintendo Switch: 40% off
Drive the car of your dreams in this Hot Wheels game and race around dozens of challenging tracks with razor-sharp turns. Besides single- and two-player modes, you can always play with up to 12 other people online.
Melissa & Doug Examine and Treat Pet Vet Play Set: 32% off
Kids can enjoy hours upon hours of imaginative play as a veterinarian with over 24 realistic pieces, including a stethoscope, thermometer and bandages. All pieces pack neatly inside a soft carry case.
4 discounts that caught our eye
- The Amazon Echo Glow dropped in price to only $16.99.
- Pick up the Exploding Kittens Card Game for 74% off today.
- Now 27% off, the Tommee Tippee Advanced Bottle Warmer is a bargain.
- Save $60 off the Kindle Kids today, which drops the price down to $49.99.
