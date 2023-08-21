BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

How to snag a Stanley tumbler look-alike

If you’ve been anywhere on TikTok or Instagram lately, you’ve seen 40-ounce Stanley tumblers, the must-have accessory of the most hydrated influencers and all their fans. But at $45-$50 a pop, the Stanley-branded insulated cups are a real investment. Now for the good news: Five Below has an exact look-alike that just came back in stock online and in stores with an eye-popping price — but you’re going to have to act fast if you want to snag one.

Five Below’s Stanley-inspired tumblers are sure to fly off the shelves

Five Below’s 40-ounce Hydraquench Tumblers first went viral in May 2023 because they look exactly like Stanley’s internet-famous cups. However, while a Stanley will set you back close to $50, the Five Below version costs just $5.55. Yes, you did read that right.

And there’s even more good news. While the Five Below tumblers were released in just three colors back in May (white, pink and gray), the brand announced that with this restock, they’ve released six new shades: blue, green, red, purple, gray and cream. Sure, that’s not as wide a range as Stanley. But when you’re saving $40, are you really going to complain? You can almost get one of every color of Five Below tumbler for the same price as a single Stanley version. That’s a lot of hydration for less than the cost of a coffee.

In fact, Five Below’s 40-ounce Hydraquench Tumblers are the cheapest Stanley look-alikes on the market — they cost less than similar models from Walmart and Target. But last time they were available, they sold out really quickly, so you’re going to have to get to your nearest Five Below as soon as possible if you want to get your hands on one — some colors are already sold out online.

Get Five Below’s 40-ounce Hydraquench tumblers before they’re gone

40-ounce Hydraquench Tumbler with Handle in White

BPA-free and made to travel, this tumbler is the perfect way to stay hydrated wherever you go. It fits in a car cup holder and features a lid and straw to prevent spills plus a handle for easy gripping.

Sold by Five Below

40-ounce Hydraquench Tumbler with Handle in Black

Sure, it’s not a Stanley. But does your teenager really need a $50 water bottle? This $5 look-alike will easily pass for the real thing, and it’s insulated and leakproof for easy hydration on the go.

Sold by Five Below

40-ounce Hydraquench Tumbler with Handle in Pink

Pink was one of the colors included in the original release of these internet-famous tumblers, so if you missed out the first time around, now’s your chance to grab one. You’ll just have to move quickly, as they’re selling out fast both online and in stores.

Sold by Five Below

40-ounce Hydraquench Tumbler with Handle in Cream

Cream is one of the few new colors from the restock still available to buy online (at the time of writing this article), but it’s sure to go fast.

Sold by Five Below

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Christina Marfice writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.