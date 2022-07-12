(WSYR-TV) — Brian Miller reviews ‘Thor: Love and Thunder”, which took in $143 million this weekend at the box office. While recent Marvel projects have been on the darker side, the latest Thor installment goes full in on the light-hearted comedy vibes.

According to Brian, Taika Waititi’s hand in the movie is strong, and your thoughts on his style will likely decide how you feel about the movie.

This installment in the MCU launches a return to the fun, comedic action style people come to expect from Marvel. The performances are a standout, with Hemsworth delivering a great lead as Thor. Overall, the movie is a fun summer hit that’s worthy of checking out.