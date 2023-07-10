BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details

GRAB THESE POPULAR PRODUCTS WHILE THEY’RE STILL AVAILABLE

With all the steep discounts and can’t-miss deals, Amazon sees some serious traffic during Prime Day. But some products are harder to resist than others, and these top sellers can go quickly.

Whether you’re looking for an air fryer, a smartwatch or a robot vacuum, you can score impressive deals on a wide range of products. Check out these top-selling items we don’t expect to last long this Prime Day.

Shop this article: Apple Watch Series 8, Instant Pot Vortex 5.7-Quart Air Fryer, Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones and Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser

SCORE THESE DEALS ON BESTSELLING PRODUCTS BEFORE PRIME DAY

Apple Watch Series 8 18% OFF

This smartwatch’s versatility makes it one of the most popular on the market. It offers many health-tracking features like sleep tracking and blood-oxygen monitoring, but it also works seamlessly with other Apple devices and provides access to thousands of apps right on your wrist. You can even text, make calls and listen to music and podcasts.

Sold by Amazon

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones 35% OFF

Whether you have an Apple or Android device, these wireless headphones make it easy to listen to your favorite playlists, audiobooks or podcasts on the go. They offer 40 hours of battery life and a foldable design that makes them easy to carry. The adjustable fit and comfort-cushioned ear cups allow for all-day wear, too.

Sold by Amazon

Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser 20% OFF

Get a healthy, bright smile with this cordless water flosser. It has a convenient magnet charger and charges fully in just four hours. It also includes four tips and three pressure settings, so multiple people in the house can use it. Best of all, it’s earned the American Dental Association’s Seal of Acceptance.

Sold by Amazon

Rocketbook Smart Reusable Notebook 33% OFF

This smart notebook can help you save paper and easily digitize your notes for future reference. Our testing revealed that it’s lightweight and easy to carry in a backpack or other bag. We love how responsive the pages are and how user-friendly the connected app is, too.

Sold by Amazon

Shark RV1001AE IQ Robot 50% OFF

If vacuuming is your least favorite chore, this high-performance robot vacuum can do the work for you. It offers total home mapping and lets you choose which rooms to clean. The powerful suction ensures that large and small debris is captured on both hard floors and carpeting. The self-emptying base also holds up to 45 days’ worth of dirt.

Sold by Amazon

NuFace Mini Starter Kit 10% OFF

This unique facial toning device delivers a five-minute facial that can help reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles. It provides a low-level electric current that stimulates your face and neck to tighten the skin for a smoother, firmer appearance. The set also includes a gel activator that helps the tool glide effortlessly across your skin.

Sold by Amazon

Le Creuset Stoneware Cream and Sugar Set 22% OFF

This cream pitcher and sugar bowl set is made of premium stoneware that’s durable enough for everyday use. Its colorful non-porous glaze is chip-, scratch- and stain-resistant, and the surface is fully nonstick for easy cleaning. The pitcher is highly effective at keeping milk or cream cold.

Sold by Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen 20% OFF

These wireless earbuds offer noise cancellation that blocks out external noise, but they have a transparency mode that lets in some ambient noise when you need to be more aware of your surroundings. Our testing revealed that they stay in the ears better than previous models and offer better sound quality for music, podcasts and more.

Sold by Amazon

PRODUCTS TO WATCH THIS PRIME DAY

Check out Prime Day deals here and be sure to bookmark this page to shop smart and stay in the loop on the best discounts of the Prime Day sale. Visit our Prime Day sale hub for more deals.

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Blair writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.