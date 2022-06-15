Ryan came to NewsChannel 9 in March of 2022. He’s thrilled to be back in Central New York, working at the station he grew up watching.

Ryan was born and raised in Tompkins County. He studied communications at Onondaga Community College and broadcast journalism at the University of Miami.

After starting his career at News 10 Now in Syracuse, Ryan moved to St. Louis in 2008 to work for KSDK-TV. He’s been honored with two Mid-America Emmy Awards and two Missouri Broadcasters Association awards.

Some of his more memorable assignments include traveling to Brazil to cover the 2016 Rio Olympics, the devastating 2011 EF5 tornado in Joplin, and the Ferguson unrest in 2014.

Ryan and his wife Dana have two boys, Jack and Deacon. He’s always looking for suggestions on fun places to explore with his family.

You can email Ryan at RyanDean@LocalWSYR.com.