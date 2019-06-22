Sistina Giordano hails from Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Canada and has spent much of her life living in and around Upstate New York.

She graduated from Syracuse University’s Magazine, Newspaper and Online Journalism master’s program in 2012 and has worked as a reporter for several local publications before arriving at NewsChannel 9.

Her highlights in print journalism include covering the New Hampshire Primary in 2012 and reporting on the David Renz case.

Sistina joined NewsChannel 9 in March 2014 as a Bridge Street co-host.

Her highlights at NewsChannel 9 include a story on the anniversary of the crash of Pan Am Flight 103 that brought together two generations of Syracuse University students, highlighting the local efforts of community members “Braving The Shave” to fight pediatric cancer for the St. Baldrick’s Organization and a look at OCC employee Maggie Collins who works tirelessly all year to ensure that children who need it most, can enjoy the the spirit of the holiday season.

A career highlight was flying with The Geico Skytypers in the summer of 2016. Sistina says it was an unforgettable experience and one of the many reasons she enjoys doing what she does.

“I’m able to bring unforgettable experiences to people across Central New York and give them a firsthand look, which is pretty rare,” she said.

Aside from her daily work demands, Sistina says her best job yet is mom to her children Harper and Eddie.