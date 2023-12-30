BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Former U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem had a brush with one of Australia’s most venomous snakes during a qualifying match at the Brisbane International on Saturday.

Thiem was a set down to Australian James McCabe when fans courtside spotted the 50 centimeter eastern brown snake, whose venom is rated the second most toxic in the world.

Security personnel quickly arrived, but the umpire had to stop play as the snake slithered on to the court to the shock of the players and fans.

“I really love animals, especially exotic ones,” Thiem said. “But they said it was a really poisonous snake and it was close to the ballkids, so it was a really dangerous situation.

“It’s something that has never happened to me and is something I’ll definitely never forget.”

The snake was safely removed and play resumed.

But Thiem, formerly ranked No. 3 and now No. 98, was not yet out of danger as he had to save three match points before leveling the first-round qualifier in a second-set tiebreak. The Austrian went on to win 2-6. 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Thiem reached the final of the 2020 Australian Open, and won the US Open later that year.

