The police in Pasadena, California, confirmed an investigation is underway after a report that several items went missing from the Colorado locker room while the Buffaloes played No. 20 UCLA at the Rose Bowl over the weekend.

UCLA is in communication with law enforcement, Rose Bowl Stadium officials and the University of Colorado concerning the matter, Lisa Derderian, the city’s public information officer, said Monday.

Colorado released a statement later in the day saying, “we are aware of players having personal belongings taken from the CU visiting locker room during Saturday’s game against UCLA at the Rose Bowl. We are in contact with both the UCLA and Pasadena police. The Pasadena Police Department is the lead agency handling the investigation.”

The production crew of “ Well Off Media,” which chronicles coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes, posted a video on YouTube titled, “Colorado Loses to UCLA: Thieves at Rose Bowl Steal From Colorado’s Locker Room.” In the video, players gathered around the bus after a 28-16 loss to the Bruins on Saturday night and discussed items being taken from inside the locker room, including jewelry.

One person had a chain he recently purchased go missing. He said in the video: “I just got mine, bro. I had the jewelry box and everything. They took it out of my jewelry box.”

On the social platform X, the site formerly known as Twitter, Colorado safety Cam’Ron Silmon-Craig posted in all caps: “In locker room you would think your stuff safe man its crazy.”

Darius Sanders, who also documents the Buffaloes, posted a video Monday from Folsom Field where he said coaches and support staff also discovered items went missing. He said he had money gone from his bag.

Colorado outside linebacker Jordan Domineck said on social media he was taking a “forgive and forget” approach after he reported his chain was missing.

“To whoever snuck into the locker room and stole my chain, as well as my teammates chains, I forgive you and wish you nothing but the best,” Domineck wrote on social media. “Hopefully you turn your life around with whatever you get for mine, and you learn from this. It’s all love.”

The Buffaloes have fallen to 4-4 after starting out with three straight wins in Deion Sanders’ first season in charge. He has instantly raised the profile at Colorado. The game against the Bruins was the fifth on network television, which is the most in Colorado history for a season. The Buffaloes have also played in front of a capacity crowd in all eight games this season.

Sanders reshaped Colorado through the transfer portal after the program went 1-11 last season.

Associated Press Writer John Antczak in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

