3 Syracuse Women’s Basketball games get rescheduled

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three basketball games for the Syracuse Women’s Basketball Team have been rescheduled.

The ACC announced several changes to its women’s basketball schedule on Friday.

The top-25 matchup between Syracuse and Louisville has been moved to Thursday, Jan. 21 at 9 a.m. on ESPN2. This will be Syracuse’s first game against a nationally-ranked opponent this season.

The Syracuse vs. Virginia game that was originally scheduled for Jan. 7 won’t be made up after the Cavaliers announced the cancellation of the rest of their season on Thursday, Jan. 14.

The Orange will play their first game in 29 days on Sunday, Jan. 17 against Miami at Noon. Due to Syracuse’s three-week pause for COVID-19 protocols, they were unable to play games. The last time they had a game was on Dec. 20, which was an 83-70 road win at Boston College.

Also, the Notre Dame game that was originally scheduled for Jan. 10 will now be on Jan. 31 at the Carrier Dome. The Jan. 14 game at Georgia Tech will now be played on Feb. 2 at McCamish Pavilion. Tip-off times and TV selections for both games are still being determined.