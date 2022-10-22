RALEIGH, N.C. (SU ATHLETICS) – No. 4 Syracuse battled to a 1-1 draw against NC State on the road. Both sides shared the points, as the Orange secured the Atlantic Division title for the first time since 2014. ‘Cuse will have home-field advantage in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament until the ACC Final in Cary, N.C on Sunday, Nov. 13.

The Orange finish with a 5-0-2 record on the road in the 2022 regular season. It marks the first time in head coach Ian McIntyre’s tenure that the Orange finished with an undefeated road record.

After a scoreless first half, NC State opened the scoring with a strike from Noe Cabezas in the 51st minute. The Orange drew the score level shortly after, as the Wolfpack surrendered an own goal in the 53rd minute.

Syracuse outshot the hosts 20-5 over 90 minutes. The Orange tallied eight shots on target, while NC State recorded two shots on goal.

“I thought in the first half we were on top,” McIntyre said after the 1-1 draw. “We knew that it was important for us to get something out of this game. Very proud of the fact that our guys have gone through a whole regular season without losing a game on the road.”

Syracuse’s high press pinned the Wolfpack back, as the Orange challenged NC State’s keeper Lucas Hatsios early and often in the first half. The first chance came in the 13th minute. Senior captain Noah Singelmann shot toward the goal from the right side of the penalty area, but Hatsios reached out to deny the Orange an opening score.

NC State’s defense continued to thwart Syracuse’s attack, even as the Orange continued to push forward and win corner kicks. Senior defender Abdi Salim ripped a shot from outside the box that was saved by Hatsios toward the top left corner in the 30th minute.

Syracuse outshot the Wolfpack 13-1 in the first half. The Orange recorded four shots on goal, as Russell Shealy was forced to make a single save before the halftime break.

Shortly after play resumed for the second half, NC State opened the scoring. Wolfpack forward Junior Nare spotted Cabezas on the breakaway in the 51st minute. The substitute midfielder fired a shot that snuck past Shealy’s near post.

The Orange responded quickly in the 53rd minute. Singelmann controlled the ball on the wing, crossing the ball into the box for Nathan Opoku. A Wolfpack defender stepped in front of the pass, knocking the ball into the net for an own goal. It marks the second time this season that an Orange opponent scored an own goal.

Opoku stayed engaged in the match. The Accra, Ghana native came close to putting ‘Cuse ahead in the 56th minute, but his low shot was saved by Hatsios. Syracuse was inches away from grabbing all three points in the final moments of the match, but Lorenzo Boselli’s shot in the 89th minute was wide right of the net.

Syracuse concludes the 2022 regular season on Friday, Oct. 28 with a 7 p.m. match against Boston College at the SU Soccer Stadium. Admission to the match is free and the contest will be streaming live on ACCNX.