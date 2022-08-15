(WSYR-TV) — Five Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) teams are ranked in the preseason Associated Press (AP) Top 25 poll. The five teams match the league’s highest ever total set previously in 2004, 2005, 2010, and 2017, and are the second most of any conference.

Clemson, at No. 4, leads the way, followed by NC State (No. 13), Miami (No. 16), Pitt (No. 17), and Wake Forest (No. 22).

Clemson was selected as the favorite out of 164 ACC media members in late July. The team recorded its 11th consecutive double-digit win with a 10-3 season in 2021.

The 2022 ACC football season begins on Saturday, August 27.

On Saturday, September 3, Syracuse hosts Louisville at 8 p.m. for the first league matchup of the year.