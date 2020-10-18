Liberty stays unbeaten, defeats struggling Syracuse 38-21

ATLANTA (AP) - Trevor Lawrence brushed off the first interception he has thrown this season and passed for a career-high 404 yards and five touchdowns as No. 1 Clemson overwhelmed Georgia Tech 73-7 on Saturday.

Lawrence completed 24 of 33 passes. All of his scoring passes came in the Tigers' dominant first half. Clemson led 52-7 at halftime and kept adding to the lead in the second half, even with second- and third- (and maybe fourth-) stringers on the field.