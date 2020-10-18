Liberty stays unbeaten, defeats struggling Syracuse 38-21

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) – Seldom-used running back Shedro Louis scored on touchdown runs of 75 and 52 yards as Liberty stayed undefeated, downing Syracuse 38-21.
Liberty quarterback Malik Willis passed for another touchdown and ran for another score,
Louis, a third-string sophomore, rushed for a career-high 170 yards for the Flames (5-0).
Liberty, which averaged 250 yards on the ground entering the game, had 258 yards rushing in the first half alone and 338 for the game.
