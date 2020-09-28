Patterson steps up, leads No. 20 Hokies past NC State 45-24

North Carolina State running back Ricky Person Jr. (8) runs the ball while chased by Virginia Tech defender Divine Deablo, left, and Keonta Jenkins (33) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool)

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) – Quincy Patterson II came off the bench to throw two touchdown passes and run for another score, leading No. 20 Virginia Tech to a 45-24 victory over North Carolina State.

Despite playing without 23 players and four coaches because of coronavirus issues and injuries – including starting quarterback Hendon Hooker – the Hokies raced to an early 17-0 lead over the Wolfpack.

The season opener was delayed two weeks because of two COVID-related postponements.

