TDs from Angeline, Thomas help NC State beat Duke 31-20

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Cary Angeline and Thayer Thomas had second-half touchdown catches to help North Carolina State beat Duke 31-20 on Saturday.
N.C. State also got a strong defensive performance that included a third straight game with a goal-line stand.
Duke’s Chase Brice threw for a touchdown but also had three interceptions.
Both teams had blocked punts for touchdowns.
The Wolfpack’s win came despite losing starting quarterback Devin Leary to injury in the third quarter.
Leary was carted off with his lower left leg in an aircast. He later returned to the sideline on crutches and wearing a protective boot.
