Walker runs for 3 TDs as Wake Forest beats Virginia 40-23

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) – Kenneth Walker III had 123 yards rushing and three touchdowns, including the go-ahead 75-yard scoring, run, and Wake Forest beat Virginia 40-23.

Walker took a handoff, bounced left, broke free from a Virginia tackler and raced down the left sideline to make it 30-23 early in the fourth quarter.

Virginia’s Perris Jones muffed the ensuing kickoff while attempting to make a fair catch, setting up Walker for a 4-yard TD run that put the Demon Deacons (2-2, 1-2 ACC) in control for good.

With starter Brennan Armstrong sidelined due to concussion protocol, Virginia used a combination of backups.

Those backups included Lindell Stone, Iraken Armstead and Keytoan Thompson, often rotating Stone and Armstead in the same series.

