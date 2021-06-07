AHL announces new schedule format and division realignment

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After a strange 2021 AHL season, the league is getting back to normal.

On Monday, the American Hockey League announced that by 2022-23 each team in the AHL will play 72 games.

As for this upcoming season, 2021-22, those games will vary.

This season, the league will have three different sets of regular season games. The Syracuse Crunch and the Utica Comets are in the group playing the most at 76 games. The next set consists of 72 games, which includes 12 teams. And finally, the West Coast AHL teams will play 68 games each next season.

“I am very pleased that we were able to achieve a schedule of 72 games for all teams in the American Hockey League,” said Howson. “In coming together to create a plan that is fair and equitable, our owners have demonstrated a commitment to the long-term strength of the league.”

As for division alignment, things don’t change much for the north. The division shrinks from eight to seven teams after the affiliation changes of New Jersey and Vancouver’s AHL teams. Binghamton (NJD) moved to Utica and Utica (VAN) moved to Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada.

Below is a look at the new division alignment:

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

Bridgeport Islanders (New York Islanders)

Charlotte Checkers (Florida Panthers)

Hartford Wolf Pack (New York Rangers)

Hershey Bears (Washington Capitals)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms (Philadelphia Flyers)

Providence Bruins (Boston Bruins)

Springfield Thunderbirds (St. Louis Blues)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (Pittsburgh Penguins)

North Division

Belleville Senators (Ottawa Senators)

Cleveland Monsters (Columbus Blue Jackets)

Laval Rocket (Montreal Canadiens)

Rochester Americans (Buffalo Sabres)

Syracuse Crunch (Tampa Bay Lightning)

Toronto Marlies (Toronto Maple Leafs)

Utica Comets (New Jersey Devils)

Western Conference

Central Division

Chicago Wolves (Carolina Hurricanes)

Grand Rapids Griffins (Detroit Red Wings)

Iowa Wild (Minnesota Wild)

Manitoba Moose (Winnipeg Jets)

Milwaukee Admirals (Nashville Predators)

Rockford IceHogs (Chicago Blackhawks)

Texas Stars (Dallas Stars)

Pacific Division

Abbotsford (Vancouver Canucks)

Bakersfield Condors (Edmonton Oilers)

Colorado Eagles (Colorado Avalanche)

Henderson Silver Knights (Vegas Golden Knights)

Ontario Reign (Los Angeles Kings)

San Diego Gulls (Anaheim Ducks)

San Jose Barracuda (San Jose Sharks)

Stockton Heat (Calgary Flames)

Tucson Roadrunners (Arizona Coyotes)

The 2021-22 season begins October 15.