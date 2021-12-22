AHL cancels 2022 all-star festivities

(WSYR-TV) — The American Hockey announced the cancellation of the 2022 all-star game Wednesday.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 2022 #AHLAllStar Classic, scheduled for Feb. 6-7 in Laval, will not be held.



En raison de la pandémie de COVID-19, la Classique des étoiles 2022, prévue à Laval les 6 et 7 février, ne pourra avoir lieu.



📝: https://t.co/rrIhElqPT2 pic.twitter.com/FjnjYo3YfA — AHL Communications (@AHLPR) December 22, 2021

Laval, Quebec, was set to host the AHL All-Star Classic February 6-7, but due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in North America, the league has decided to forgo the event.

“The Laval Rocket and Place Bell have done an outstanding job preparing to host our All-Star Classic festivities this year,” said Howson. “But with the event only six weeks away and faced with ongoing challenges pertaining to health and safety, international travel, and group gatherings, the League and the Rocket organization feel it is in everybody’s best interests to postpone the event. We remain committed to bringing the All-Star Classic to Laval in the future.”

Since 2015, the all-star classic has been in Central New York three times. Most recently in Utica in 2018 and 2015. Syracuse hosted the event in 2016.

The National Hockey League is currently in the middle of a league-wide pause which has forced all teams to shutdown until December 27.