American Hockey League looking at Feb. 5 start date for 2020-21 season

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The American Hockey League has announced that the league’s Board of Governors has approved moving the start date of the 2020-21 season to Feb. 5 due to the pandemic.
Ticket packages for the 2020-21 season are now on sale and can be purchased by calling 315-473-4444.
You can also purchase them online through Ticketmaster.
Further details regarding the season are still to be determined.
For more information on the Syracuse Crunch team, click here or follow their Facebook, Twitter or Instagram accounts.
