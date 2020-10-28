American Hockey League looking at Feb. 5 start date for 2020-21 season

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The American Hockey League has announced that the league’s Board of Governors has approved moving the start date of the 2020-21 season to Feb. 5 due to the pandemic.

Ticket packages for the 2020-21 season are now on sale and can be purchased by calling 315-473-4444.

You can also purchase them online through Ticketmaster.

Further details regarding the season are still to be determined.

