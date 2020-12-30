American Hockey League season set to start on Feb. 5, 2021

FILE – In this March 16, 2019, file photo, Lehigh Valley Phantoms’ Steven Swavely (11) moves the puck past the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins’ Jarrett Burton after a faceoff during an AHL hockey game at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. The American Hockey League has canceled the rest of its season because of the coronavirus pandemic. President and CEO David Andrews announced the league ‘has determined that the resumption and completion of the 2019-20 season is not feasible in light of current conditions.’ The AHL’s Board of Governors made that determination in a conference call Friday, May 8, 2020. (Christopher Dolan/The Citizens’ Voice via AP, File)

(WSYR-TV) — According to American Hockey League President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Howson, the season is set to start on Feb. 5, 2021.

The details of the season are “still being worked out.”

Howson released the following statement:

“The American Hockey League Board of Governors has approved the structural framework for an AHL season that will begin on February 5, 2021. Details are still being worked out, but this step allows our teams and their National Hockey League partners to better determine their plans for the coming season. We look forward to dropping the puck on Feb. 5.”