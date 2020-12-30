American Hockey League season set to start on Feb. 5, 2021

(WSYR-TV) — According to American Hockey League President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Howson, the season is set to start on Feb. 5, 2021.
The details of the season are “still being worked out.”
Howson released the following statement:
“The American Hockey League Board of Governors has approved the structural framework for an AHL season that will begin on February 5, 2021. Details are still being worked out, but this step allows our teams and their National Hockey League partners to better determine their plans for the coming season. We look forward to dropping the puck on Feb. 5.”
