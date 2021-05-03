As the landlord of NBT Bank Stadium, Onondaga Co. Executive shows off new outfield lounges and picnic turf

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Tuesday’s home opener for the Syracuse Mets isn’t only the team’s first game since 2019, but it’s the grand opening of the all new NBT Bank Stadium.

After the Syracuse Mets signed a 25-year lease with the Onondaga County-owned facility, $25 million was spent renovating the ball park.

The list of improvements goes on and on: new field turf, new seats, new lights, new lounge areas and food service counters, renovated gift store, better handicap access, new audio system, paint, and logos.

The design focuses on getting fans out of their seats and allowing them views of the game from other vantage points.

The concourse has been extended on both ends to bring fans around the back of the field.

Front-row seats in one section on each side of the stadium have been replaced with turf designed for families to sit together on a blanket to watch the game picnic-style.



















The Hank Sauer Room has been expanded and transformed into the modern Metropolitan Club.

Fans will need to follow pandemic rules to be allowed into the almost sold-out game on Tuesday. COVID-19 testing will be offered in the parking lot from 1pm to 7pm.

The Syracuse Mets take on the Scranton at 6:35pm.