Athlete of the Week
The Byrne Dairy and Deli NewsChannel 9 Athlete of the Week is designed to honor Section III varsity members who embody the true meaning of student-athlete.
The award recognizes more than just athletic ability, it recognizes a student-athlete who thrives in the classroom, on the athletic field and in the community.
Athletes can be nominated by a coach, athletic director or teacher. Please send your nominations to Sports@LocalSYR.com.
