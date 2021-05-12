Athlete of the Week: Auburn’s Natalie Calandra-Ryan

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Natalie Calandra-Ryan was born to play lacrosse.

“I was five years old when I first started lacrosse and I went to a clinic out at ultimate goal and I really just loved the game ever since then.”

But what makes her love the sport so much?



“Over the years finding people that you connect with and just new teammates all around creating the bonds.”

Natalie works on her craft every second of every hour of every day.



“Lift, run on my own. I do classes at the Y and I just try and stay active year-round.”

All of her hard work over the years paid off. Natalie made the varsity Auburn squad as an 8th grader and started right away.



“Usually coming up as an 8th grader you don’t think you’re going to be able to start but I just kept working really hard and earned a starting position and I’m very thankful for that.”

It didn’t take long for colleges to come knocking on her door.



“I was looked at by a bunch of colleges and from different division two but um the one that stuck out to me the most was Youngstown state. I just bought into the newness, and I am really looking forward to what they have and what they are building for their program too.”

Natalie’s time at Auburn will soon come to a close but she’ll certainly take with her a lifetime full of memories.



“Obviously the players before me. I always looked up to them, especially the 2020 class that graduated last year. I had such a special connection with them.”