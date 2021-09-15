Athlete of the Week: Baldwinsville’s Aidan Farmer

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WYSR-TV) – Believe it or not, Aidan Farmer has only been playing golf competitively for five years.

“I moved into Madison Greens and I live on the course. I’ve played every day up until now.”



Farmer enjoys the game because it’s the one sport that challenges him.



“Each and every time you play, you can always get better.”



Farmer isn’t just good at the game, he’s excelling, but remains humble.

“It’s really tough, you just have to keep practicing every day that you can and you’ll get better as time goes on.”

Farmer along with his teammates won the Drumlins Invitational recently.



“Last year we didn’t have it, so it was really exciting to go to it this year. I knew we had a pretty good chance at winning because are team is very solid. We got it done.”



