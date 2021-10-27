Athlete of the Week: Baldwinsville’s Emma Ciappa

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WYSR-TV) – Baldwinsville field hockey is good.

“Every year we do really really good but not this far.”



The Bee’s finished the regular season unbeaten at 16-0 for the first time in program history.



“We just have really good chemistry. All the girls get along and we come to practice everyday with positive attitudes and it works good on and off the field.”



Baldwinsville has a lot of key playmakers. One of them is senior Emma Ciappa.



“Every day it’s like coming and doing something I love the team makes it fun.”

So what has been the key to this team’s success all season long?

“We play every game like forgetting about the game before. We just go into every game with a clear mind that we’re going to work as hard as we can and as far as we can.”



