Athlete of the Week: Baldwinsville’s Hannah Mimas

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Our latest athlete of the week is now the all-time leader in goals in Baldwinsville girls soccer history. Hannah Mimas scored 79 goals in her Bees career.

“After I got those first and second goals in the first half, I knew I that I had 40 minutes left. If I just kept working hard, I could get it,” said Mimas, after she finished with a hat trick to set the record against Westhill in a 4-0 win.

Mimas entered this season 20 goals away from breaking a record set by former Baldwinsville player, Emma Firenze, that went on to play at Syracuse as well as Ohio State and Villanova. Mimas got all 20 in just 12 games.

“I just told myself if I worked extremely hard, I would be able to accomplish it. And I worked very hard this past summer on my little techniques and my shooting,” said Mimas. “So, I think that really helped.”

Brandon (right) and Hannah Mimas. Brandon is second in all time scoring at Baldwinsville in boy’s soccer history. Hannah is first in girl’s history.

In leaving her mark on the girls soccer program, Hannah actually helped cement a family legacy of sorts here at Baldwinsville. Her brother Brandon, who now plays at Le Moyne, is second on the boys soccer all-time scoring list with 46 goals behind Nate Bourdeau who finished with 66.

“It’s just feels amazing that we were both able to do that and we both left our family name here at Baldwinsville,” said Mimas.

IN 2017 Mimas won a soccer state title and has suited up for both the basketball and lacrosse teams during her time with the Bees. But success didn’t come easy.

“I’ve learned how to persevere through things. If I’m playing in the snow, playing in the rain, playing in the sun, just have to push yourself and if you push yourself enough, you know you’ll get it,” said Mimas.

While the soccer team has finished, the possibility of the basketball and lacrosse seasons at the high school level is currently uncertain. Hannah is happy she got at least one more chance to live out her dreams.

“We’re just glad that we were able to play one last time and when we were playing, we all fought as hard as we could because we knew it was our last time ever playing. We didn’t even know if we’d be showing up tomorrow due to the pandemic,” said Mimas.

Hannah now has her eyes set on playing Division I soccer. While she doesn’t know where yet, her coach Kathy Morse, who coached her in soccer and basketball, knows she’ll thrive.

I have no doubt she’ll be successful. She’s a hard worker and she really loves soccer. And she’s got a good heart,” said Morse. “And she has a great personality always trying to make people laugh. Certainly, made me laugh a lot of times this year but she’s certainly very competitive. She’s grown into a really phenomenal athlete.”