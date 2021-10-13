Athlete of the Week: Baldwinsville’s Liana Mostrianska

Athlete of the Week
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Two and a half years ago, Baldwinsville varsity soccer player Liana Mostrianska made the lead of faith to move to the United States from Ukraine.


“At first it was strange to me because I didn’t know what it was like here.”

It was a big transition. Mostrianska had to learn English among other things but knew this move to the states would payoff down the road.

 “It’s fun because I met new people. I learned a new language and I could play soccer here and I have a lot of opportunities here.”


Mostrianska made the varsity soccer team immediately and has been shining on the field ever since.

“Those three last years I did a really good job. I worked on myself and I improved my soccer skills and everything about soccer.”


Mostrianska will represent her home country of Ukraine in the first round of the EURO-22 Tournament.


 “I can say that was my goal here because I love my home country and I always wanted to represent it and I know a lot of girls from that team. They are all my friends.”

