Athlete of the Week: Baldwinsville’s Liana Mostrianska

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Two and a half years ago, Baldwinsville varsity soccer player Liana Mostrianska made the lead of faith to move to the United States from Ukraine.



“At first it was strange to me because I didn’t know what it was like here.”

It was a big transition. Mostrianska had to learn English among other things but knew this move to the states would payoff down the road.



“It’s fun because I met new people. I learned a new language and I could play soccer here and I have a lot of opportunities here.”



Mostrianska made the varsity soccer team immediately and has been shining on the field ever since.



“Those three last years I did a really good job. I worked on myself and I improved my soccer skills and everything about soccer.”



Mostrianska will represent her home country of Ukraine in the first round of the EURO-22 Tournament.



“I can say that was my goal here because I love my home country and I always wanted to represent it and I know a lot of girls from that team. They are all my friends.”