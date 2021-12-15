Athlete of the Week: Baldwinsville’s Michael White Jr.

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Michael White Jr is known as Mikey. He is a sophomore on the varsity Baldwinsville swim team.



“When I was little, I had a pool and I just enjoyed swimming. I like the challenge I like how you set goal for yourself, and you get those goals eventually after a lot of hard work and stuff”



Speaking of hard work, Mikey trains year-round.

“I swim two hours a day and six days a week. Three days a a week I do morning practices for an hour.”



All of that hard work is paying off. His name has already been added to the record books.



“I broke a couple of modified records here at this pool and realized that’s what I’m good at.”



He also won three events in Baldwinsville’s swim meet over J-D/CBA.



“Every race is a learning experience, and you just learn with the races I guess”