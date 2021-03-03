Athlete of the Week: Baldwinsville’s Sydney Huhtala

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

You may know Sydney Huhtala. If you don’t, you will soon enough.

The Baldwinsville basketball star has been lighting it up on the hardwood.

“It’s really rewarding when you look back and think about it. You get on this high of you’re doing really good and then all of a sudden it falls. You realize I want this back so you keep working to get higher and higher.”

Huhtala has been averaging nearly 17 points a game and she is only a junior.

“But I still feel like I can keep getting better and better and I’m not settling.”

It’s the way the sport allows her to escape the outside world that makes her love it so much.

“When I get out on the court everything just becomes small from the outside world. It’s just stress free and fun.”

Huhtala has been playing on the Bees varsity squad since she was a freshman. She’s that good and the star baller has high hopes to fall in her mothers footsteps some day.

“My mom played basketball in college and she taught me everything.”

Huhtala is still uncertain on what her future may hold but what she is certain about is how impactful this Baldwinsville program has been the last three years.

“They’ve taught me how to be a good teammate. I’ve been surrounded by really good players and a really good coach. They’ve taught me how to share the ball, be a good leader and be a good friend.”