BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Taylor Tripodi is a senior pitcher for Baldwinsville High School. She has been pitching her way to success for years. In fact, she’s been on the Bees varsity squad since the 9th grade.



“Taylor is a kid that is not only gifted with athletic talent but she’s also got the drive and the determination. She really has the fire in her eyes. She’ll get that in her eyes and you know everything is going to be fine,” says head coach Jamie Cuyler.



Tripodi has started on the mount four times so far this season and has thrown 48 strikeouts.



“Since it’s my last year it’s sad at the same time but seeing everything and seeing how much I progressed since I was little freshman on varsity is so exciting,” says Taylor Tripodi.



“She is not only leading our team in pitching but she’s also got a .500 batting average which you know when she comes up whether it’s in the circle or at the plate she’s gonna make something happen,” says Cuyler.



Playing for Baldwinsville the last four years has shaped her life for the better.



“It taught me how to be a leader and how to work with everyone around me and I guess it’s just made me into the person she is today without softball I don’t think I’d be who I am,” says Tripodi.

