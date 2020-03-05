Athlete of the Week: Brooke Jarvis

(WSYR-TV) — CBA senior Brooke Jarvis reached two historic milestones nearly a year apart.

Jarvis reached 1,000 points in a 47-36 loss to Bishop Ludden on February 10, 2019.

The next season, during a 48-37 win over Bishop Ludden on February 11, 2020 Jarvis became CBA’s all-time leading scorer in girls basketball.

It was not something she expected when she first picked up a basketball.

“No I did not even think about those milestones when I first got on the team. I didn’t even know about the 1,000 point club, I didn’t really think about it. I definitely didn’t know about the all-time leading scorer record,” said Jarvis. “It was definitely really cool to be able to get them”

It’s not surprising she racked up a lot of points, it’s part of what kept her playing as a young kid.

“I liked scoring baskets when I was younger and I liked having my family come and watch me and stuff it was a lot of fun. I guess that was something I still like now. Just having my family come to my games and stuff it’s a lot of fun,” said Jarvis.

It was family that brought Brooke to the sport. Her father Rick played at Hobart and her older brother, Clay, did his part to help her get better.

“We just always played against each other, we used to more but I’ve never beat him still,” laughed Jarvis. “He doesn’t even really play that much anymore but I still never beat him.”

Jarvis will continue to follow her father’s path next season as well playing basketball at Hobart William Smith next year playing in the same place as her Dad.

“I was looking at lot of [division three] schools. I just did some visits I went I Hobart and William Smith, I just loved it. I knew that was the place,” said Jarvis. “Yeah it will be cool playing in the same gym my dad played in back in his day.”

Jarvis knows playing for the Herons will be different than her time at CBA, but she’s looking forward to it.

“Its definitely gonna be a lot of hard work I’m just gonna have to fill in whatever role the team needs me to fill in when I get there. It will be a big change but hopefully it goes well,” said Jarvis.