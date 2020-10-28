Athlete of the Week: C-NS’ Ally Wagner

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Our latest Byrne Dairy & Deli Athlete of the Week is Cicero-North Syracuse senior Ally Wagner. She didn’t start playing at the goalie position until ninth grade, but she has been the Northstars anchor on defense ever since.

It’s rare that a ball gets by Wagner. The Northstars senior has 16 saves this season. She started the year with five straight shutouts and has only allowed three goals in the team’s 8-0 start.

“It’s a really good feeling to know that I’ve been able to help the team. If we’re not scored on then we can’t lose so that’s a good thing,” said Wagner.

“She’s just a flat-out amazing player,” says Pat Kennedy, who is in his 23rd season as the C-NS field hockey coach. “She’s a big-time leader and she wants to win. And she wants everyone on the team to do well as well.”

@CNSAthletics field hockey is off to a great start to the season. Hear from the anchor of the team's defense Ally Wagner at 6pm in sports on @NewsChannel9. She's our latest @ByrneDairyDeli Athlete of the Week #LocalSYR pic.twitter.com/lLFOO7NvkW — Darius Joshua (@DariusJoshuaTV) October 28, 2020

Outside of the great start to the season, one of the joys of playing field hockey for Ally is who she plays with. Her younger sister Chrissy is a sophomore forward on the team. Both of them couldn’t be more excited to share the sport together.

“It’s really fun. Like we’re really close so we get to enjoy all the wins together. It’s really fun to be that close and to be on the same team for our high school,” said Chrissy, who is second on the team with three goals.

“She’s really funny and really supportive. She’s always there for me when I need her,” said Ally of her sister.

“She cares about everything that happens in my life regardless if it affects her. She’s just always there for me,” said Chrissy.

Chrissy and Ally have played together since fourth grade, but this will be the final season. Next year, Ally heads three hours south to SUNY New Paltz to play field hockey. She’s looking forward to the challenge.

“It’s not hard to be dedicated when it’s such a fun thing to do. Obviously, a lot of people have helped me to become better. I’m really honestly excited that I can go to college to play it as well.

Ally wants to be an art teacher so she will study art education when she joins the Hawks next fall.