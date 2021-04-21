Athlete of the Week: C-NS’ Ryann Rathburn

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Ryann fell in love with hockey at an early age.

“I watched hockey games. I went to crunch games when I was like two and i just started from there.”



Hockey wasn’t just another sport to Ryanne. It became a way of life.



” I just love the feeling of skating and I try not to think about it at all because I think that’s more important than actually thinking because then you just do your best without having to try.”

It wasn’t until the 6th grade that she realized how good she really was.



“I started playing for a summer team in Boston. I really got into hockey from there. I started scoring more. I started getting used a lot and I started being someone that people could look up to and be like we want her on the team. We want her on the ice.”



Rathburn has only played on club teams through the years but has learned a lot while while doing so.



“You’re in a bunch of different groups with a bunch of different people so you get to meet new people, new coaches, and get to go through different styles of playing and coaching. You’ll remember something every year you can use all throughout how long you want to play for.”



Soon, she a long with her teammates on the Syracuse Valley Eagles/CNY Bobcats 16u girls hockey team will be heading off to this years USA Hockey National Championships.



“It won’t hit me until I get off the plan in Denver. It’s just so exciting because this will be one of the only opportunities ill ever be able to go there to nationals.”