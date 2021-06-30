Athletes of the Week: C-NS Softball

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The CNS softball program has been dominant for years but this team this season was special.

“Last year we lost the season through Covid and this year they just came back ready to play. They took every out, every play, every game and every practice just as it was their last one,” said head coach Mary Beebe.

C-NS went unbeaten this season at 17-0.

“Last year when we lost the season, we all were working our butts off, trying to come back strong because we wanted this goal and we wanted to win it all,” said senior outfielder Giana Wameling.

“These girls travel all season and all summer long to get better and they hit hundreds of balls off the tee’s in their backyard. Just their perserverence and their dedication to the sport they love,” said Mary Beebe.

All of their hard work in the off-season paid off. The Northstars won their fourth consecutive section title.

“I was playing first too and I caught the ball…and it was just a rush of excitement. We ran into the center and even knocked over a few of our girls,” said senior infielder Alivia Grayber.

“Just couldn’t hold it in. The happy tears. It just meant so much because we were so special. Honestly it was the greatest moment. We all hugged. We all cried it out. It was great,” said Wameling.

“I immediately started crying and I don’t know why. I immediately started crying. I was so overcome with emotions,” said senior catcher Hannah Mingle.

A year full of memories that this Northstars squad will remember for the rest of their lives.

“I will miss the friendships that they made throughout the year. We graduated eight seniors and they are truly a family on and off the field,” said Beebe.

